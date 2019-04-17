Falcons offering new ticket packages in 2019, including group offerings and pre-party

Now that the schedule is out kicking off the 2019/2020 season, the Falcons have created a new hospitality ticket package that will include access to an all-inclusive pre-game tailgate in The Home Depot Backyard packaged with game tickets.

Only a few hundred packages will be sold per game and these are expected to sell out very quickly.

Packages are priced between $65-$350 per person depending on the game and seating option and are available now to purchase. View seating options here.

Additionally, using a portion of these tickets, the Falcons group service department will be working with area youth football organizations, regional military and other local groups to provide blocks of groups for home games. Learn more here.

On another exciting note, the Falcons have been working with their most avid fans to create new Super Fan areas that we hope will deliver the greatest home field advantage for our team. These Super Fan areas are in the lower bowl will be where few hundred of our most loyal season ticket members are congregating together to lead the stadium in cheers.