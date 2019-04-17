Roundtable: What to make of the Falcons' 2019 schedule release

What is the most intriguing matchup?

Matt Tabeek: I was hoping that the Falcons would open the season with the Eagles at home. I almost got my wish; the Falcons will host Philly in their home opener on "Sunday Night Football" – except in Week 2. Oh well. It's still a great early-season matchup against a team that's had the Falcons' number the last three times these two teams have faced each other. The last two games, as we all know, came in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs in 2017 and last year's season opener in Philadelphia. Both games came down to the final seconds and I love that the Falcons have a chance to exorcise some demons early on. It's also a great way to open the season at home – in prime time before a national television audience.

Kelsey Conway: The season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings is the most intriguing matchup in my eyes. Here's why: The Falcons' offensive line was an Achilles heel for the team for much of the 2018 season. A majority of Atlanta's free agency moves have been centered around bolstering the offensive line, and the Week 1 matchup against Minnesota's defensive line that features several top-tier defensive linemen will be the first time we get to see how much those offseason acquisitions have helped the Falcons. Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen and Linval Joseph are about as good as they come at their positions, and what better test to find out how good this team is than against those guys?