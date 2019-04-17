2019 Atlanta Falcons schedule released

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons' 2019 regular-season schedule is officially set and a pair of prime-time matchups against the Eagles and Saints highlight this year's slate.

PRIME-TIME MATCHUPS: The home-opener against the Eagles in Week 2 will be televised on Sunday Night Football and provide the Falcons with an opportunity to exorcise some demons early on. Atlanta has lost its last three games to the Eagles – the last two taking place in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs in 2017 and in the season-opening Kickoff Game last year in Philadelphia. Both games came down to the final series.

Speaking of rematches, the Falcons will play the Saints on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row – this time it'll be in the friendly confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Last season the Saints rolled to a 31-17 win over the Falcons on Turkey Day.

OPENING ON THE ROAD: For the third straight season the Falcons will open the regular season on the road, this time in Minneapolis against the Vikings. As noted above, the Falcons kicked off 2018 in Philadelphia. In 2017 the Falcons opened the season in Chicago with a 23-17 win over the Bears.

CRUCIAL DIVISIONAL STRETCH: The Falcons will play all six of their NFC South foes in the final eight games of the season. Following a Week 9 bye, the Falcons will play NFC South opponents in five straight games, beginning with the Saints on Nov. 10. And for the second season in a row, the Falcons will close out the year in Tampa Bay.