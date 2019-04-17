2019 Atlanta Falcons schedule released

Apr 17, 2019 at 07:59 PM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons' 2019 regular-season schedule is officially set and a pair of prime-time matchups against the Eagles and Saints highlight this year's slate.

PRIME-TIME MATCHUPS: The home-opener against the Eagles in Week 2 will be televised on Sunday Night Football and provide the Falcons with an opportunity to exorcise some demons early on. Atlanta has lost its last three games to the Eagles – the last two taking place in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs in 2017 and in the season-opening Kickoff Game last year in Philadelphia. Both games came down to the final series.

Speaking of rematches, the Falcons will play the Saints on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row – this time it'll be in the friendly confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Last season the Saints rolled to a 31-17 win over the Falcons on Turkey Day.

OPENING ON THE ROAD: For the third straight season the Falcons will open the regular season on the road, this time in Minneapolis against the Vikings. As noted above, the Falcons kicked off 2018 in Philadelphia. In 2017 the Falcons opened the season in Chicago with a 23-17 win over the Bears.

CRUCIAL DIVISIONAL STRETCH: The Falcons will play all six of their NFC South foes in the final eight games of the season. Following a Week 9 bye, the Falcons will play NFC South opponents in five straight games, beginning with the Saints on Nov. 10. And for the second season in a row, the Falcons will close out the year in Tampa Bay.

The Falcons' complete 2019 regular-season schedule is below.

2019 schedule

Table inside Article
DATE/TIME TEAM TICKETS
Sept. 8 @ 1 pm at Vikings TICKETS
Sept. 15 @ 8:20 pm vs. Eagles TICKETS
Sept. 22 @ 1 pm at Colts TICKETS
Sept. 29 @ 1 pm vs. Titans TICKETS
Oct. 6 @ 1 pm at Texans TICKETS
Oct. 13 @ 4:05 pm at Cardinals TICKETS
Oct. 20 @ 1 pm vs. Rams TICKETS
Oct. 27 @ 1 pm vs. Seahawks TICKETS
Nov. 3 | BYE WEEK
Nov. 10 @ 1 pm at Saints TICKETS
Nov. 17 @ 1 pm at Panthers TICKETS
Nov. 24 @ 1 pm vs. Buccaneers TICKETS
Nov. 28 @ 8:20 pm vs. Saints TICKETS
Dec. 8 @ 1 pm vs. Panthers TICKETS
Dec. 15 @ 4:25 pm at 49ers TICKETS
Dec. 22 @ 1 pm vs. Jaguars TICKETS
Dec. 29 @ 1 pm at Buccaneers TICKETS

PRESEASON SET: The Falcons' preseason slate is officially set and it features five games altogether with one in Canton and two in the Sunshine State.

To no one's surprise, the Falcons are kicking off the preseason in Canton, Ohio, when they'll face the Denver Broncos in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1. It'll mark the fourth time in franchise history that Atlanta will play in the Hall of Fame Game. Here is a look at the 2019 preseason schedule:

Table inside Article
DATE TEAM SITE CITY
Aug. 1 @ 8 pm vs. Broncos Tom Benson HOF Stadium Canton, OH
Aug. 8 @ 7:30 pm at Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Aug. 15 @ 7:30 pm vs. Jets Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Aug. 22 @ 7:30 pm vs. Redskins Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Aug. 29 @ 7 pm at Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL
