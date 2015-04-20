2015 Regular Season Schedule Coming Tuesday

The Falcons' 2016 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year
The 2015 Atlanta Falcons regular season schedule is coming at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, the NFL announced Monday morning. The schedule release will coincide with a live schedule release special from 8-11 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
The Falcons will face a slate that includes all NFC East teams, all NFC South teams, as well as Minnesota and San Francisco — the team's only West coast trip in 2015.
Also announced will be the Falcons' dates and times for the 2015 preseason, which was released last week.
AtlantaFalcons.com will have the schedule available online and in printable form at 8 p.m. ET.