2015 NFL Draft Includes Eight Picks for Falcons

The Falcons' 2016 roster is constantly evolving and we've amassed all the players in one gallery that will be updated throughout the year
The NFL's owners meetings conclude today in Phoenix, one day after the league announced the full order of the upcoming 2015 NFL Draft, held April 30 - May 2 in Chicago. Below is a look at the picks Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, along with their collective staffs, will use to continue building their roster for the upcoming season.
First Round: Eighth pick (Eighth overall)
Second Round: 10th pick (42nd overall)
Third Round: Ninth pick (73rd overall)
Fourth Round: Eighth pick (107th overall)
Fifth Round: 10th pick (146th overall)
Sixth Round: Ninth pick (185th overall)
Seventh Round: Eighth pick (225th overall)
Seventh Round: 32nd pick (249th overall) from New England through St. Louis
Knowing the club's draft choices in the upcoming draft, take a look at which player(s) the Falcons selected with the exact same picks in previous drafts.
Eighth-overall picks in Falcons history:
2007 - DE Jamaal Anderson (Arkansas)
2004 - DB DeAngelo Hall (Virginia Tech)
1992 - T Bob Whitfield (Stanford)
42nd-overall picks in Falcons history:
1999 - TE Reggie Kelly (Mississippi State)
1972 - DT Rosie Manning (NE Oklahoma)
73rd-overall picks in Falcons history:
1992 - LB Howard Dinkins (Florida State)
107th-overall picks in Falcons history:
History will be made in 2015 as the team will select its first player with the 107th-overall pick in franchise history.
146th-overall picks in Falcons history:
1980 - DB Mike Davis (Colorado)
1972 - WR Fred Riley (Idaho)
185th-overall picks in Falcons history:
2007 - DB David Irons (Auburn)
1975 - T Brent Adams (Tennessee-Chattanooga)
1969 - FL Jim Callahan (Temple)
225th-overall picks in Falcons history:
1974 - DT Larry Bailey (Pacific)
249th-overall picks in Falcons history:
2013 - QB Sean Renfree (Duke)
2012 - DT Travian Robertson (South Carolina)
For a look at the complete 2015 NFL Draft order, click here.