Falcons sign DL Zach Harrison to rookie deal

Atlanta selected the Ohio State edge rusher in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

May 16, 2023 at 02:16 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Zach Harrison to his rookie deal, the organization announced on Tuesday. Atlanta drafted the Ohio State edge rusher with the No. 75 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Harrison's rookie contract is estimated to have a total value of $5.56 million, while carrying a cap hit of $1.01 million in 2023. These estimations are according to OverTheCap.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

Harrison is coming off a 2022 season that was his most productive for the Buckeyes. He was named to the Second-Team All-Big Ten after notching 34 tackles (eight for a loss) and 3.5 sacks. Though there were those who looked at the 3.5 sacks a knock against him, those same people failed to look at the fact that it was Harrison who led the team in total pressure with 33 alone in 2022. That's enough to show the Falcons there's more to be tapped into in regards to Harrison's potential. He's a player who's best days - the Falcons believe - are in front of him.

"Zach is another guy we were able to work out at Ohio State when we went up there," head coach Arthur Smith said after Harrison was drafted. "(He has) length, clearly, and he was a big recruit coming into Ohio State. Obviously, (he's still) kind of coming into his own. Still pretty young, but there's not the pressure on him right away."

AF_20230512_CollegeHelmets_SL3_6956
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

Smith said this because the Falcons feel confident in the defensive front they have built up this offseason. Unlike the edge rushers drafted before him, guys like Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji and DeAngelo Malone, Harrison doesn't come into a situation where he'll have to be "ready" Week 1.

The Falcons have a solid core of veterans all around him who will be expected to perform early. Think guys like Lorenzo Carter (who the Falcons re-signed at the start of the new league year), Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree (two players the Falcons picked up in free agency). There's the aforementioned Ebiketie and Ogundeji, too. So, the need for Harrison to be a game-changer for the Falcons in his first months in the league or even his first year isn't as pressing of an issue as it would have been if he were drafted prior to 2023.

Atlanta has the opportunity to give Harrison time to grow into the player they believe he's capable of being.

16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Falcons sign four, release veteran tackle

Germain Ifedi has been with the Falcons since 2022.

news

'You want to buy your kid a Bijan jersey': How the Falcons decided on Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft

Falcons decision makers detail the moments that solidified their decision to draft the Texas running back No. 8 overall.

news

Falcons sign four, cut several in series of moves following rookie minicamp

Former Alabama WR Slade Bolden among four additions to the roster

news

'I think I'm picking it up well': Matthew Bergeron details his position switch from tackle to guard

Syracuse product has played tackle throughout his athletic career as an offensive lineman

news

Clark Phillips III details what makes him a 'chip on the shoulder guy'

Utah product ready to prove he can thrive, produce at the NFL level

news

Notes, quotes and observations from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Jovaughn Gwyn talks about transition to center, plus Zach Harrison's physical tools and Bijan Robinson's lightning quick feet

news

Why it meant so much to Zach Harrison when Calais Campbell reached out

Decorated veteran offered to mentor Falcons third-round pick out of Ohio State

news

Why Bijan Robinson chose to wear No. 7 with Falcons

The first-round NFL Draft pick wore No. 5 at Texas, switched numbers to start his career in Atlanta

news

Notes, observations from Day 1 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Bijan Robinson's Falcons debut, Zach Harrison and DeMarcco Hellams speak to the media, tryout players who stood out highlighted.

news

Falcons sign DB Clark Phillips III to rookie contract

The Utah defensive back was the Falcons fourth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons sign offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn to rookie deal

The South Carolina product was the Falcons final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Top News

Falcons sign four, release veteran tackle

'You want to buy your kid a Bijan jersey': How the Falcons decided on Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft

Falcons sign DL Zach Harrison to rookie deal

'I think I'm picking it up well': Matthew Bergeron details his position switch from tackle to guard

Advertising