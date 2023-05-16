Falcons sign DL Zach Harrison to rookie deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Zach Harrison to his rookie deal, the organization announced on Tuesday. Atlanta drafted the Ohio State edge rusher with the No. 75 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Harrison's rookie contract is estimated to have a total value of $5.56 million, while carrying a cap hit of $1.01 million in 2023. These estimations are according to OverTheCap.com.

Harrison is coming off a 2022 season that was his most productive for the Buckeyes. He was named to the Second-Team All-Big Ten after notching 34 tackles (eight for a loss) and 3.5 sacks. Though there were those who looked at the 3.5 sacks a knock against him, those same people failed to look at the fact that it was Harrison who led the team in total pressure with 33 alone in 2022. That's enough to show the Falcons there's more to be tapped into in regards to Harrison's potential. He's a player who's best days - the Falcons believe - are in front of him.