Wyche: What to expect from Falcons in 2022 NFL free agency

People I have spoken to with the Falcons know they have to get more speed at the skill positions. If you can add game breakers, it takes the pressure somewhat off the offensive line, which likely will remain a work in progress because affordable free-agent talent on the OL isn't in abundance.

We also know that Smith likes bigger wide outs and there are some, like JuJu Smith Shuster, Zay Jones and Rashard Higgins set to hit the market. They're not necessarily speedsters, but the Falcons need wideouts.

With the cap situation being what it is and the roster so in flux, the Falcons once again are going to have to have a strong draft. They must get a difference maker at edge rusher, wide receiver, offensive line, or corner with the No. 8 selection should they keep the pick.

What they do in free agency will impact how they draft to some degree, but not fully.

The most important thing that Fontenot has said multiple times, is they must be smart. They can't break from the process they've set in motion in terms of spending, and they must address the anchor positions where foundations can be established.

It's a message that was preached last year, just like it is this year. There's nothing wrong with that – as long as owner Arthur Blank remains patient and has faith in the people he's entrusted to build and coach his roster.

Blank knows Smith and Fontenot took over a salary-cap situation that couldn't be cleared up right away. Blank knows Matt Ryan's replacement has to be found soon, too, even though Ryan is still playing at a fairly high level.

Blank has shown patience before.

What Blank doesn't particularly care for though, are excuses.

If Smith and Fontenot build on what they put in place last season, maybe not even in wins, but in structure, then the potential of what's to come with more salary-cap latitude in future years could be enough. Everyone with the Falcons knew there would be challenges.