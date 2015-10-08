WR White Full Participant in Thursday's Practice

Thursday's injury report was promising as only one Falcon was unable to participate. LB Justin Durant did not practice for the second straight day due to an elbow injury he suffered in Sunday's game against the Texans.

WR Roddy White returned to the practice field and fully participated in practice after missing Wednesday's practice for a non-injury related issue.

Coach Dan Quinn was thrilled to see rookie RB Tevin Coleman back at practice yesterday.

"For him, it was great to see him back out," Quinn said. "We knew how hard he was working to get back. For him to come back, he was really chomping at the bit to get going. We were all really excited to have him back out there as well."

Coleman has missed the previous two games with a rib injury, but his return is encouraging as he was able to participate in a limited fashion.