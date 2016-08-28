 Skip to main content
WR Jones Sidelined, K Bryant Returns to Practice

Aug 28, 2016 at 09:32 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

2016 Falcons at Work - Aug. 28

The Falcons are already in preparation for their upcoming Thursday night match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Georgia Dome. Take a look at these photos from practice.

DE Derrick Shelby works with DT Ra'Shede Hageman
WR Mohamed Sanu

WR Mohamed Sanu
S Dashon Goldson

S Dashon Goldson
S Dashon Goldson

WR J.D. McKissic practices catching punts while holding two footballs.
WR J.D. McKissic practices catching punts while holding two footballs.

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

WR Nick Williams
WR Nick Williams

QB Matt Schaub and G Ben Garland
QB Matt Schaub and G Ben Garland

LB Matt Wells
LB Matt Wells

DT Ra'Shede Hageman watches DT Jonathan Babineaux
DT Ra'Shede Hageman watches DT Jonathan Babineaux

DE Nordly Capi
DE Nordly Capi

TE Levine Toilolo
TE Levine Toilolo

Offensive line drills
Offensive line drills

WR J.D. McKissic takes off
WR J.D. McKissic takes off

Offensive line coach Chris Morgan talks to his group
Offensive line coach Chris Morgan talks to his group

DE Derrick Shelby
DE Derrick Shelby

DT Cory Johnson
DT Cory Johnson

WR Justin Hardy
WR Justin Hardy

No Title
S Dashon Goldson talks with secondary/senior def. assistant Marquand Manuel
S Dashon Goldson talks with secondary/senior def. assistant Marquand Manuel

NT Joey Mbu
NT Joey Mbu

The defensive line waiting to warm-up
The defensive line waiting to warm-up

S Robenson Therezie
S Robenson Therezie

QB Matt Simms
QB Matt Simms

S Dashon Goldson
S Dashon Goldson

CB Robert Alford
CB Robert Alford

S Kemal Ishmael
S Kemal Ishmael

No Title
OLB Vic Beasley, Jr.
OLB Vic Beasley, Jr.

LB Paul Worrilow
LB Paul Worrilow

WR Eric Weems
WR Eric Weems

LB LaRoy Reynolds
LB LaRoy Reynolds

Raheem Morris, asst. head coach/wide receivers coach
Raheem Morris, asst. head coach/wide receivers coach

Keith Armstrong, speacial teams coordinator, talks to WR Nick Williams
Keith Armstrong, speacial teams coordinator, talks to WR Nick Williams

Jerome Henderson, passing game coordinator, and RB Terron Ward
Jerome Henderson, passing game coordinator, and RB Terron Ward

S Dashon Goldson
S Dashon Goldson

Dan Quinn, head coach
Dan Quinn, head coach

No Title
Defensive line drills
Defensive line drills

No Title
Defensive line drills
Defensive line drills

Defensive line drills
Defensive line drills

WR Nick Williams is eyed down by TE Levine Toilolo
WR Nick Williams is eyed down by TE Levine Toilolo

Dan Quinn, head coach
Dan Quinn, head coach

DT Cory Johnson works with DE Tyson Jackson
DT Cory Johnson works with DE Tyson Jackson

QB Matt Ryan leads the quaterbacks in warm-ups
QB Matt Ryan leads the quaterbacks in warm-ups

No Title
LS Josh Harris
LS Josh Harris

After missing the last two exhibition games with a hamstring injury, Matt Bryant returned to practice on Sunday and kicked well, according to head coach Dan Quinn. Now that he's back in action, the 41-year-old will compete with fellow veteran Shayne Graham for Atlanta's kicking job.

Graham, 38, provided much-needed stability last season when Bryant went down, making 11 of 13 field goal attempts in five appearances. He looked sharp last Thursday, as well, converting on both FG opportunities against Miami — one of which sailed through the uprights from 53 yards out.

"We knew Shayne could kick well, and we brought him back in here, we know him, we trust him and he's looked great," Quinn said after practice. "And it was great to see Matt today kick and seeing that he's healthy. And that was really the thing: to see, is Matt healthy enough to participate and do his thing like he can? So it was good to see him kick today."

The decision on who to keep will be tough to make. But ultimately, regardless of how this battle shakes out, Quinn feels confident he'll have a place kicker he can depend on.

"The good news is, both those men have proven they're able to (be reliable)," Quinn said. "That's the good news for us, that the candidate that we choose to go with is one that is totally trustworthy. Both of these guys are NFL ballplayers. They've proven it, both here and elsewhere."

In addition to Bryant, Terron Ward (ankle), Kemal Ishmael (shoulder) and Justin Hardy (ankle) returned to practice. Keanu Neal (knee), Julio Jones (ankle), Adrian Clayborn (shoulder), Brandon Wilds (knee), Dwight Freeney (back) and Devin Fuller (shoulder) did not participate.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

