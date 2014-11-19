WR Jones Misses Practice with Illness

Wide receiver Julio Jones is battling an unspecified illness, according to Wednesday's injury report, and did not participate in the first day of practices in preparation for Sunday's game against Cleveland. Head coach Mike Smith said he hopes Jones is just battling a 24-hour bug.
As expected, cornerback Robert Alford (wrist) did not practice. Smith announced earlier this week that it would likely be two-to-four weeks before Alford returns.
WR Harry Douglas (foot) and OL Jonathan Scott (hamstring) were the other two players who did not participate.
G Jon Asamoah was limited with a shoulder injury and DE Jonathan Babineaux (knee) and WR Devin Hester (wrist) were full participants.