Who will win, Lions or Falcons? Experts' picks

The Falcons and the Lions are set to clash Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and both teams are coming off wins.
These two teams last met in 2017 when the Falcons won 30-26 on the last play of the game. Detroit, however, leads the all-time series, 24-13.
RELATED CONTENT
- Beek's Bits: Lions prediction, NFC South picks
- Subscribe to Bird Noises: Apple | Spotify | YouTube
- Behind Enemy Lines: Lions beat writers weigh in
- DET vs ATL: Updated depth chart | Things to know
- Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons on the move
Outside of one of their three losses, the Lions had opportunities to win two of those games. Detroit heads into Atlanta – Matthew Stafford's first against the Falcons here in Georgia – with a 2-3 record but don't be fooled by it.
The good news is that I don't think the 1-5 Falcons are taking anyone lightly these days and I see no reason why they shouldn't be able to build off that momentum from a week ago. For more on this game and my final score prediction, go check out the latest edition of Beek's Bits.
So, who do the experts think will come out on top and get a much-needed win? Here's what they are thinking for this Week 7 matchup.
Tight end Hayden Hurst has three touchdowns on the year and is looking for more in Week 6 as he and the team prepare for the Lions. Take a look at the best practice images, presented by Quikrete.