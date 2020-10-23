Who will win, Lions or Falcons? Experts' picks

The Falcons and the Lions are set to clash Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and both teams are coming off wins.

These two teams last met in 2017 when the Falcons won 30-26 on the last play of the game. Detroit, however, leads the all-time series, 24-13.

Outside of one of their three losses, the Lions had opportunities to win two of those games. Detroit heads into Atlanta – Matthew Stafford's first against the Falcons here in Georgia – with a 2-3 record but don't be fooled by it.

The good news is that I don't think the 1-5 Falcons are taking anyone lightly these days and I see no reason why they shouldn't be able to build off that momentum from a week ago. For more on this game and my final score prediction, go check out the latest edition of Beek's Bits.