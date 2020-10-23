Who will win, Lions or Falcons? Experts' picks

The Detroit Lions head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Sunday

Oct 23, 2020 at 02:08 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_17281187960309
AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Falcons and the Lions are set to clash Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and both teams are coming off wins.

These two teams last met in 2017 when the Falcons won 30-26 on the last play of the game. Detroit, however, leads the all-time series, 24-13.

Outside of one of their three losses, the Lions had opportunities to win two of those games. Detroit heads into Atlanta – Matthew Stafford's first against the Falcons here in Georgia – with a 2-3 record but don't be fooled by it.

The good news is that I don't think the 1-5 Falcons are taking anyone lightly these days and I see no reason why they shouldn't be able to build off that momentum from a week ago. For more on this game and my final score prediction, go check out the latest edition of Beek's Bits.

So, who do the experts think will come out on top and get a much-needed win? Here's what they are thinking for this Week 7 matchup.

For complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and The Sporting News.

Hayden Hurst prepares for Lions | Falcons at Work

Tight end Hayden Hurst has three touchdowns on the year and is looking for more in Week 6 as he and the team prepare for the Lions. Take a look at the best practice images, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 57

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 57

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 57

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 57

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 57

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 57

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 57

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 in action \during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 57

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 in action \during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 57

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 57

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 57

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 57

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 high-fives Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 high-fives Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 57

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Dave Brock gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 57

Coach Dave Brock gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 57

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 57

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 57

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 57

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 walks with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 walks with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 walks with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 walks with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 throws the ball during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 57

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 throws the ball during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 holds the ball during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 holds the ball during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 57

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 57

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 fist bumps wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 57

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 fist bumps wide receiver Russell Gage #83 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 fist bumps running back Todd Gurley #21 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 57

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 fist bumps running back Todd Gurley #21 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Julio Jones #11 fist bump running back Todd Gurley #21 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 57

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Julio Jones #11 fist bump running back Todd Gurley #21 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 looks on during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 57

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 57

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action during practice at IBM performance field. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

