Who will win in Week 4, Falcons or Jaguars? Expert Picks

Falcons will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London 

Sep 29, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

The Falcons travel to all the way to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.

Both the Falcons (2-1) and the Jaguars (1-2) are coming off losses in Week 3.

Atlanta fell on the road while Jacksonville lost at home. The Jaguars are technically the designated home team, but there will be a mix of fans at Wembley Stadium rooting for either team or some may simply attend for the novelty a NFL game overseas.

Like the last couple of weeks, many chose against the Falcons. Let's check out the full expert predictions:

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick
Kimberly Martin | ESPN Falcons
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Jaguars
Dan Parr | NFL.com Jaguars
Tom Blair | NFL.com Jaguars
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Jaguars
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Jaguars
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Jaguars
Bill Bender | Sporting News Jaguars

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and NFL.com.

Week 3 Practice | 09.20.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Detroit Lions.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 32

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and assistant head coach of defense Jerry Gray during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Camilo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 32

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Camilo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 32

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 32

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 32

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 32

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 32

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #54 and offensive lineman Isaiah Prince #75 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 32

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #54 and offensive lineman Isaiah Prince #75 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 32

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 32

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
