Who will win in Week 4, Falcons or Jaguars? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel to all the way to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.
Both the Falcons (2-1) and the Jaguars (1-2) are coming off losses in Week 3.
Atlanta fell on the road while Jacksonville lost at home. The Jaguars are technically the designated home team, but there will be a mix of fans at Wembley Stadium rooting for either team or some may simply attend for the novelty a NFL game overseas.
Like the last couple of weeks, many chose against the Falcons. Let's check out the full expert predictions:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Falcons
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Jaguars
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Jaguars
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Jaguars
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Jaguars
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Jaguars
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Jaguars
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Jaguars
