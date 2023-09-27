Analysis: Why covering Jaguars tight end Evan Engram well is important for Falcons success in London

Evan Engram is first in yards after the catch, second in receptions and third in receiving yards among all NFL tight ends. 

Sep 27, 2023 at 04:45 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons got beat by a tight end in their Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions when Sam LaPorta caught the deep 45-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that pushed his team into a lead it would never relinquish.

If the Falcons aren't careful, that could happen again Sunday (9:30 a.m., WSB TV) in their Week 5 game with the Jacksonville Jaguars and tight end Evan Engram.

"Address the things that happened last week that allowed that to get open? Yes, address those things in our defense," Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss said. "But I think really you got to give (Engram) the recognition he deserves just because (of) the player he is."

LaPorta is just a rookie. Engram is a seventh-year veteran.

Compared to the rest of the NFL, the 6-foot-3 and 240-pound Engram ranks within the top three for his position group in multiple statistical categories: first in yards after catch, second in receptions and third in receiving yards.

Below is a league breakdown.

Table inside Article
STAT FIRST SECOND THIRD
Yards After Catch Evan Engram (JAX): 126 David Njoku (CLE): 77 Sam LaPorta (DET)/George Kittle (SFO): 76
Receptions TJ Hockenson (MIN): 23 Evan Engram (JAX)/Sam LaPorta (DET): 18 Zach Ertz (ARI): 14
Receiving Yards Sam LaPorta (DET): 186 TJ Hockenson (MIN): 179 Evan Engram (JAX): 173

Related Links

Notice LaPorta also ranks in all the same areas as Engram.

LaPorta caught eight of his 11 targets for 84 yards and the touchdown against the Falcons in Week 3. It was the best a tight end has performed against Atlanta so far this season.

Week 1 vs. CAR | ATL win

— Hayden Hurst, 5 receptions/7 targets for 41 yards and a touchdown (long 14)

— Giovanni Ricci, 1/1 for 2 yards (long 2)

Week 2 vs. GRB | ATL win

— Luke Musgrave, 2/3 for 25 yards (long 17)

— Josiah Deguara, 2/2 for 5 yards (long 4)

Week 3 @ DET | ATL loss

— LaPorta was the only tight end to record stats.

Besides LaPorta's marks, Engram has topped all of the other individual numbers through three games himself.

Week 1 @ IND | DET win ... 5/5 for 49 yards (long 26)

Week 2 vs. KAN | DET loss ... 6/8 for 57 yards (long 17)

Week 3 vs. HOU | DET loss ... 7/8 for 67 yards (long 28)

Engram hasn't scored a 2023 touchdown yet, but neither had LaPorta before he faced the Falcons.

9.27.2023-FalconsDaily

Since he joined the league in 2017, Engram has had at least one receiving touchdown per year. His single-season high is set at six from his debut. His overall total of 20 ranks ninth among active tight ends since then.

"He catches the ball like a receiver, he runs like a receiver, but then he's big like a tight end," Elliss said. "He's one of those hybrids that has obviously done really well these last couple of years.

"At the end of the day, (the defensive key is) always having a man on him, knowing where he's at. We got to have a little more formation recognition of where is he at and how do they like to get him the ball in this situation, in this formation. That's something worth a study when we look at this week. Because they're going to get him the ball. And when he has the ball in his hands, he's a threat."

Sunday will mark the third time Engram has played against Atlanta. His previous two showdowns came when he was with the New York Giants.

Oct. 22, 2018 | ATL win: 2/4 for 16 yards (long 13)

Sept. 26, 2023 | ATL win: 2/6 for 21 yards (long 9)

Engram only recently joined the Jaguars in 2022 after five years with the Giants. Last season, though, saw career highs in receptions (73), catch percentage (74.5%) and receiving yards (766).

So, while the Falcons have been able to limit Engram's damage in the past, his production has been different with the Jaguars. Perhaps more successful, depending on the viewpoint.

The fact remains, Atlanta needs to stop Engram's success in order to have a chance at its own.

"I've been against (Travis) Kelce and been against (Zach) Ertz – guys like that, who I think Engram has more athletic ability but they had just as much skill," Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. "They put fear in you if you leave these guys open. You can't give them too much space. Because if they catch a checkdown, they can take it 10 or 15 yards. That's the thing we have to be thinking about when Engram is in the game. You can't just cover other guys and leave him by himself. Because this guy is just as good as anybody else on the football field."

NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson and Josh Ali participation status announced as Jaguars practice prep begins

Patterson and Ali were limited in Wednesday's practice 
news

Falcons add inside linebacker to 53-man roster from practice squad

Andre Smith joins active roster, will provide depth with Troy Andersen on injured reserve
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, overcoming rushing struggles and more

We also discuss Falcons deep threats in this Wednesday mailbag
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 4 of the 2023 regular season

There are couple changes to this chart after Atlanta's transactions Tuesday
news

Falcons place linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve

Offensive lineman Storm Norton was signed to the 53-man roster as a corresponding move.
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Jaguars: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 4 game
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: 49ers stay on top, Dolphins up to No. 2, Cowboys drop and Falcons fall a bit after Lions loss

Lots of shuffling after lots of wacky results in Week 3 action.
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: The Falcons can turn page after Detroit loss, or stay the same

Through three games, the Falcons know the issues they have. If they don't rectify those issues soon, teams -- like Detroit -- will take advantage. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 3 loss against Lions

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Lions game in Week 3.
news

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder not worried about offensive line, instead critiques himself in Lions loss

Desmond Ridder was sacked seven times, a single-game career high for the Falcons quarterback.
news

Bair: Early-season issues troubling Falcons cost them vs. Detroit Lions

Inconsistency hurting Falcons during the first few weeks was especially difficult to overcome without a productive rushing attack.

Top News

Analysis: Why covering Jaguars tight end Evan Engram well is important for Falcons success in London

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson and Josh Ali participation status announced as Jaguars practice prep begins

How to watch Falcons game vs. Jaguars: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Falcons add inside linebacker to 53-man roster from practice squad

Advertising