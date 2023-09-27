Analysis: Why covering Jaguars tight end Evan Engram well is important for Falcons success in London

Since he joined the league in 2017, Engram has had at least one receiving touchdown per year. His single-season high is set at six from his debut. His overall total of 20 ranks ninth among active tight ends since then.

"He catches the ball like a receiver, he runs like a receiver, but then he's big like a tight end," Elliss said. "He's one of those hybrids that has obviously done really well these last couple of years.

"At the end of the day, (the defensive key is) always having a man on him, knowing where he's at. We got to have a little more formation recognition of where is he at and how do they like to get him the ball in this situation, in this formation. That's something worth a study when we look at this week. Because they're going to get him the ball. And when he has the ball in his hands, he's a threat."

Sunday will mark the third time Engram has played against Atlanta. His previous two showdowns came when he was with the New York Giants.

— Oct. 22, 2018 | ATL win: 2/4 for 16 yards (long 13)

— Sept. 26, 2023 | ATL win: 2/6 for 21 yards (long 9)

Engram only recently joined the Jaguars in 2022 after five years with the Giants. Last season, though, saw career highs in receptions (73), catch percentage (74.5%) and receiving yards (766).

So, while the Falcons have been able to limit Engram's damage in the past, his production has been different with the Jaguars. Perhaps more successful, depending on the viewpoint.

The fact remains, Atlanta needs to stop Engram's success in order to have a chance at its own.