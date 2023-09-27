Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, overcoming rushing struggles and more

J.C. Daniel from Savannah, Georgia

Scott, is Kyle Pitts ok? Even the commentators noticed he seemed to have a "hitch in the giddy up." With the Braves, Acuna seems faster this year than last year coming back from ACL. Is Pitts at 100%? It is easy to be critical after a loss, but it just seems Pitts could be Ridder's best friend and primary receiver with 10 yard quick slants over the middle and quick dart outs to the flats, but we have these slow developing plays and a lot of east/west plays both running and passing instead of north/south plays.

Bair: I got several questions just like this one, so I'm hoping my response to J.C. will address all of them.

Kyle Pitts hasn't appeared on an injury report since they started being issued in Week 1, and he was a regular in training camp even with an individualized ramp-up plan to help him return from a knee injury relatively late in the 2022 season. It is fair to say that it often takes time for explosiveness and burst to return after an injury like that, but I think he has been open quite a bit in the early going and has been in position to make more plays than he has made.

I went back and looked at some of his targets in the Lions loss and there were a few in particular where "hitch in the giddy-up" seems an appropriate descriptor. He could've just stumbled or had trouble with the turf. I wouldn't chalk it up to anything more than that at this stage. Why? Per NFL NextGen Stats, only a few ran faster than Pitts on Sunday. He hit almost 20 miles per hour in that game, proving he can still move pretty well. Whether he's 100 percent or not is an unknown – there's no way he'd tell you if he wasn't – but he has still been productive.

Smith was asked about this during his Monday press conference. Here's his answer.

"I think Kyle is one of the most deceptively fast guys you'll ever watch run," Smith said. "You can micro-manage that – our mentality is we can all do better. If you get an opportunity – I think sometimes when you watch Kyle, he's deceptively fast. It's just the way he runs. It's what makes him kind of unique."