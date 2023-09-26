Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 4 of the 2023 regular season

There are couple changes to this chart after Atlanta's transactions Tuesday

Sep 26, 2023 at 04:37 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released the fourth depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday afternoon.

The Falcons go international this week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

There are a couple of changes in this week's edition after the Falcons placed inside linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve. Nate Landman is now listed with the first unit alongside Kaden Elliss. Tae Davis is behind Landman as a backup.

The Falcons signed offensive lineman Storm Norton to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Norton was added behind right tackle Kaleb McGary.

Continue to note that "J" next to Cordarelle Patterson signifies a "Joker" position as the veteran plays multiple positions.

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts Keith Smith John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews Isaiah Prince
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Josh Ali
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Albert Huggins
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman Tae Davis
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Jaylinn Hawkins
S Richie Grant DeMarrco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

