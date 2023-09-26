Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 4 of the 2023 regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released the fourth depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday afternoon.
The Falcons go international this week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
There are a couple of changes in this week's edition after the Falcons placed inside linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve. Nate Landman is now listed with the first unit alongside Kaden Elliss. Tae Davis is behind Landman as a backup.
The Falcons signed offensive lineman Storm Norton to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Norton was added behind right tackle Kaleb McGary.
Continue to note that "J" next to Cordarelle Patterson signifies a "Joker" position as the veteran plays multiple positions.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Keith Smith
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Isaiah Prince
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Josh Ali
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Taylor Heinicke
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions during Week 3.
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Albert Huggins
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|ILB
|Nate Landman
|Tae Davis
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarrco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes
Call for questions
Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.