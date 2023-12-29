Who will win in Week 17, Falcons or Bears? Expert Picks

The end of the regular season draws near as the Falcons travel to Chicago to take on the Bears in their second-to-last game on the schedule.
The Bears (6-9) aren't what their record and remote playoff chances look like. Chicago lost its first four games but has picked up three of its six total wins after Thanksgiving.
On the other hand, the Falcons (7-8) still have a small chance at the NFC South title for despite falling behind in the division earlier this month.
"We're still playing for something this late in the year, and (that's) something to be excited for," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said.
The experts' consensus this week sides with the Bears, who could have a particular home advantage in the frigid Chicago winds. Though many picked against Atlanta in Week 16 versus the Indianapolis Colts, the Falcons still came up with the victory anyway. Check out the full picks below:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Falcons
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Bears
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Bears
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Bears
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Bears
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Bears
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Bears
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Chicago Bears, presented by Fast Twitch by Gatorade.