Who will win in Week 17, Falcons or Bears? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face Chicago at Soldier Field this Sunday. 

Dec 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Amna Subhan

The end of the regular season draws near as the Falcons travel to Chicago to take on the Bears in their second-to-last game on the schedule.

The Bears (6-9) aren't what their record and remote playoff chances look like. Chicago lost its first four games but has picked up three of its six total wins after Thanksgiving.

On the other hand, the Falcons (7-8) still have a small chance at the NFC South title for despite falling behind in the division earlier this month.

"We're still playing for something this late in the year, and (that's) something to be excited for," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said.

The experts' consensus this week sides with the Bears, who could have a particular home advantage in the frigid Chicago winds. Though many picked against Atlanta in Week 16 versus the Indianapolis Colts, the Falcons still came up with the victory anyway. Check out the full picks below:

Author | Outlet Pick
Jeremy Fowler | ESPN Falcons
Kimberly Martin | ESPN Bears
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Bears
Dan Parr | NFL.com Bears
Tom Blair | NFL.com Bears
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Bears
Bill Bender | Sporting News Bears

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and NFL.com.

Week 17 Practice | 12.28.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Chicago Bears, presented by Fast Twitch by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Bell #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Bell #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda #50 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda #50 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Related Content

news

'It's no question': Arguing the All-Pro case for Falcons safety Jessie Bates III

Bates has had a career year with the Falcons in 2023, but how does he stack up to other premier safeties in the NFL? 
news

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith reveals game status of Atlanta players ahead of Week 17 trip to Chicago

Atlanta linemen continue to trend in the right direction. 
news

Nerdy Birds: Drake London, leaning on the run game and analyzing a smothering defense

Diving into the stats of the Falcons' top-ranked rushing attack and defensive prowess. 
news

Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah and the future at cornerback, plus Matt Bergeron, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

We discuss the Falcons' present and possible future in this Friday mailbag.
news

Formula for Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule

The Falcons already know who most of their opponents will be next season, but a few unknowns remain. 
news

Analysis: Why the Bears present the best red-zone opportunity for the Falcons offense

The Falcons have struggled to convert in the red zone this season, but the Bears are ranked last in the NFL when it comes to red-zone defense. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Taylor Heinicke, key offensive linemen and more as Bears practice week continues

Every Falcons player practiced Thursday, but still seven players were limited. 
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 17 game.
news

Playoff push: What the Falcons need to happen in order to make 2023 postseason

The Falcons are 7-8 heading into Week 16 and still have a chance to make the playoffs. 
news

Falcons injury report: Several players limited in practice as Bears prep week begins

Only Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson missed Wednesday's practice, but seven players were limited. 
news

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after Colts win

Kicker Younghoe Koo made two extra points and five field goals in the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Colts. 

Top News

'It's no question': Arguing the All-Pro case for Falcons safety Jessie Bates III

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith reveals game status of Atlanta players ahead of Week 17 trip to Chicago

How to watch Falcons game vs. Bears: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Nerdy Birds: Drake London, leaning on the run game and analyzing a smothering defense

