Who will win, Falcons or Jets? Experts' Picks

The Falcons cross the pond to host the New York Jets in London

Oct 08, 2021 at 12:16 PM
Daniel Chisholm

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

Expert Picks 2563x1447 (2)

The Atlanta Falcons have crossed the pond to "host" the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this Sunday. A rare match up between these two only seeing each other for the 13th time ever and the first time since 2017. The Falcons lead the all-time series 7-5, and have won three of the last four including their last game 25-20 in 2017.

Both teams come into Sunday lower in the standings than they'd like to be. The Falcons lost a close one in the waning minutes to the Washington Football Team last Sunday, while the Jets notched their first win on the year in an overtime thrilled over the Titans. The Falcons enter Sunday 3.5-point favorites to win, however this will not be a cake walk. Star wide receiver Calvin Ridley did not make the trip to London due to personal reasons, and Russell Gage remains out with an ankle injury. Throw in some key injuries in the Falcons secondary with Isaiah Oliver out for the season, and Erik Harris' status still up in the air for Sunday. The Falcons will have to buckle down to slow Zach Wilson who carved up the Titans to the tune of 297-yards and two passing touchdown's last week.

With injuries plaguing the receiving core this could set the stage for a Kyle Pitts breakout game. The rookie tight end has already been targeted by opposing defenses putting him in double coverages based on how dangerous they know he can be. He has shown flashes of his sky high potential, making the most out of every opportunity the Falcons have been able to target him.

The Falcons may also look to lean on Cordarrelle Patterson who broke out for three touchdowns and 116 yards from scrimmage last week against Washington. His versatility to flex between running back and a receiver out of the back field will be crucial against this Jets defensive line. Anchored by Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers the Jets line ranks top five in both sacks and tackles for loss.

With that let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday.

*Picks made as of Oct. 7

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick 2021 Record
Jarrett Bell | USA Today Falcons 3-1
Matt Bowen | ESPN Falcons 2-2
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com Falcons 3-1
Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report Falcons 1-3
Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report Falcons 3-1
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News Falcons 2-2
Rob Ninkovich | ESPN Jets 2-2
Jason La Confora | CBS Sports Jets 3-1
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Falcons 2-2
Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today Falcons 2-2

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Bleacher Report, and NFL.com

news

How to watch Falcons vs. Jets: time, tv, live stream, radio

news

Falcons Daily: Can Atlanta's depth hold up in first real test against the Jets in London? 

The Falcons will be without Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Isaiah Oliver on Sunday when they face the New York Jets. 
news

Falcons injury report: Erik Harris, Avery Williams doubtful to play Jets

Russell Gage, Marlon Davidson, Calvin Ridley previously ruled out of Week 5 contest
news

Bair Mail: On Hayden Hurst, Anthony Miller, Arthur Smith and the process of building Falcons right

Your questions get answers in last mailbag before Falcons play Jets in London
news

Wyche: Why it's vital for Falcons to quickly work through growing pains

news

Falcons injury report: Russell Gage, Marlon Davidson won't travel, ruled out vs. Jets 

Erik Harris misses practice, Avery Williams limited
news

Falcons Daily: What do the Falcons do without Calvin Ridley? 

Calvin Ridley will not make the trip to London because of a personal matter. 
news

Calvin Ridley will miss Falcons game against Jets in London

Star receiver will not travel with the team due to a personal matter
news

Can Dante Fowler, Deion Jones help Falcons defense make quantum leap? -- The Great Debate

Scott and Tori take discuss individuals who can help the defense get better fast, and some honorable mentions
news

Falcons injury report: Erik Harris, Marlon Davidson, Russell Gage not practicing to start Jets week

news

Falcons Daily: What are the Falcons plans to replace Isaiah Oliver at nickel? 

Arthur Smith confirmed Isaiah Oliver was out for the year with a knee injury. The Falcons are in the early stages of figuring out how to replace him. 

