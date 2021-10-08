Who will win, Falcons or Jets? Experts' Picks

The Atlanta Falcons have crossed the pond to "host" the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this Sunday. A rare match up between these two only seeing each other for the 13th time ever and the first time since 2017. The Falcons lead the all-time series 7-5, and have won three of the last four including their last game 25-20 in 2017.
Both teams come into Sunday lower in the standings than they'd like to be. The Falcons lost a close one in the waning minutes to the Washington Football Team last Sunday, while the Jets notched their first win on the year in an overtime thrilled over the Titans. The Falcons enter Sunday 3.5-point favorites to win, however this will not be a cake walk. Star wide receiver Calvin Ridley did not make the trip to London due to personal reasons, and Russell Gage remains out with an ankle injury. Throw in some key injuries in the Falcons secondary with Isaiah Oliver out for the season, and Erik Harris' status still up in the air for Sunday. The Falcons will have to buckle down to slow Zach Wilson who carved up the Titans to the tune of 297-yards and two passing touchdown's last week.
With injuries plaguing the receiving core this could set the stage for a Kyle Pitts breakout game. The rookie tight end has already been targeted by opposing defenses putting him in double coverages based on how dangerous they know he can be. He has shown flashes of his sky high potential, making the most out of every opportunity the Falcons have been able to target him.
The Falcons may also look to lean on Cordarrelle Patterson who broke out for three touchdowns and 116 yards from scrimmage last week against Washington. His versatility to flex between running back and a receiver out of the back field will be crucial against this Jets defensive line. Anchored by Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers the Jets line ranks top five in both sacks and tackles for loss.
With that let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday.
*Picks made as of Oct. 7
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|2021 Record
|Jarrett Bell | USA Today
|Falcons
|3-1
|Matt Bowen | ESPN
|Falcons
|2-2
|Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com
|Falcons
|3-1
|Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report
|Falcons
|1-3
|Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
|Falcons
|3-1
|Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News
|Falcons
|2-2
|Rob Ninkovich | ESPN
|Jets
|2-2
|Jason La Confora | CBS Sports
|Jets
|3-1
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|2-2
|Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today
|Falcons
|2-2