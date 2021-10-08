Who will win, Falcons or Jets? Experts' Picks

The Atlanta Falcons have crossed the pond to "host" the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this Sunday. A rare match up between these two only seeing each other for the 13th time ever and the first time since 2017. The Falcons lead the all-time series 7-5, and have won three of the last four including their last game 25-20 in 2017.

Both teams come into Sunday lower in the standings than they'd like to be. The Falcons lost a close one in the waning minutes to the Washington Football Team last Sunday, while the Jets notched their first win on the year in an overtime thrilled over the Titans. The Falcons enter Sunday 3.5-point favorites to win, however this will not be a cake walk. Star wide receiver Calvin Ridley did not make the trip to London due to personal reasons, and Russell Gage remains out with an ankle injury. Throw in some key injuries in the Falcons secondary with Isaiah Oliver out for the season, and Erik Harris' status still up in the air for Sunday. The Falcons will have to buckle down to slow Zach Wilson who carved up the Titans to the tune of 297-yards and two passing touchdown's last week.