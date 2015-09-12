Who's Playing, Who's Not: WR Hester Ruled Out

Following Saturday's practice, head coach Dan Quinn announced that WR Devin Hester and LB Brooks Reed are the two Falcons who are ruled out for Monday's game.
Hester was unable to participate in any capacity of practice this week.
WR Eric Weems is next up on the depth chart to fill in for the Falcons' kick and punt return duties.
Between the 2009 and 2010 seasons, Weems amassed over 1,100 kickoff return yards. In his eight-year career, he has a total of 3,186 kickoff return yards and 815 total punt return yards.
WR Roddy White, S Robenson Therezie, LB Joplo Bartu, RB Devonta Freeman and T Jake Matthews all fully participated in practice on Saturday and are listed as probable for Monday's game.