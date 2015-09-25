Who's Playing, Who's Not: RB Coleman Ruled Out

Sep 25, 2015 at 07:05 AM

Atlanta will be without their starting running back on Sunday in Dallas. Tevin Coleman has been unable to practice all week due to a rib injury that he suffered against the Giants.

Prior to being injured, Coleman had 29 carries on the season for 112 yards and one touchdown. The Falcons will start second-year RB Devonta Freeman in place of Coleman on Sunday. Freeman currently has 22 carries for 43 yards and one touchdown on the season. Rookie Terron Ward is next in line in the running back group. Ward has one catch on the season for a total of nine yards.

For the third game in a row, WR Devin Hester will be unable to play. Hester continues to suffer through a lingering toe injury that has kept him from participating in any capacity thus far.

LB Brooks Reed (groin) will not make his debut with the Falcons this week. After two practices where he was able to participate in a limited fashion, Reed will continue to ease his way back.

DE Kroy Biermann, LB Justin Durant, DE Malliciah Goodman, WR Julio Jones, NT Paul Soliai and LB Paul Worrilow all fully participated in Friday's practice and are all listed as probable for Sunday's Week 3 matchup at AT&T Stadium.

Click here to view the full Falcons injury report
Click here to view the full Cowboys injury report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

