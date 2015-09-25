Who's Playing, Who's Not: RB Coleman Ruled Out

Atlanta will be without their starting running back on Sunday in Dallas. Tevin Coleman has been unable to practice all week due to a rib injury that he suffered against the Giants.

Prior to being injured, Coleman had 29 carries on the season for 112 yards and one touchdown. The Falcons will start second-year RB Devonta Freeman in place of Coleman on Sunday. Freeman currently has 22 carries for 43 yards and one touchdown on the season. Rookie Terron Ward is next in line in the running back group. Ward has one catch on the season for a total of nine yards.

For the third game in a row, WR Devin Hester will be unable to play. Hester continues to suffer through a lingering toe injury that has kept him from participating in any capacity thus far.

LB Brooks Reed (groin) will not make his debut with the Falcons this week. After two practices where he was able to participate in a limited fashion, Reed will continue to ease his way back.