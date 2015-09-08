White, Matthews, Durant Return to Practice

Roddy White (elbow) and Jake Matthews (back) rejoined practice on Tuesday as preparations continued for opening night.

White, who had surgery on Aug. 23 to clean out bone chips in his elbow, looked perfectly healthy during warmups at Flowery Branch and said he felt good. Whether or not he plays on Monday against the Eagles has yet to be determined.

"It went well," White said of his return. "Went out there and got some contact today. Even fell on my arm one time, so that was good."

Despite missing the presesaon finale with a back strain, Matthews, now entering his second professional campaign, believes he's ready for Week 1. As is the case with White, his status for Week 1 is still up in the air.

"I feel confident," he said. "I'm excited to get out here on Thursday and get some reps. I feel good about it."