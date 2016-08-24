Where to Watch, Listen and Follow ATLvsMIA

The Falcons take on the Miami Dolphins for their third preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium and we've got you covered on where you can watch, listen and follow along.
Watch on TV:
Coverage of the game will be featured on NBC with the Sunday Night Football Crew of Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Michele Tafoya (sideline) on the call.
Watch Online:
International and Falcons fans located in the United States can watch every 2016 preseason game live on NFL Game Pass.
Full replays of every NFL Preseason Game are also available On Demand to the NFL Game Pass subscribers.
Listen:
Unable to watch the game? Don't worry, Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst) and John Michaels (sideline) have got you covered on 92.9. The Game with coverage starting at 6 p.m.