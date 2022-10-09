What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons fall just short of Buccaneers in 21-15 loss at Raymond James Stadium

Oct 09, 2022 at 03:51 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered this Week 5 clash tied atop the NFC South standings.

Sunday's result would create separation, a singular leader early in the division race.

Both teams were banged up a bit heading into this contest, with the Falcons offense significantly depleted after losing Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson to injury.

That was an element the Falcons couldn't overcome in the first meeting between these teams, but there was a lot more going one in a game that concluded with Tampa Bay's 21-15 victory at Raymond James Stadium. And, as each Falcons game has been this season, this one also came down to the final moments.

Let's take a look at what stood out in this contest:

Falcons battle their way back

The Falcons were down and seemingly out of this game midway through the second half, but battled and, as they've done so many times in this young season, found a way to battle back.

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns – Avery Williams scored one, Olamide Zaccheaus the other – and a bunch of short, unsuccessful Tampa Bay drives let the Falcons get back in it. They were down 21-15 with a few minutes left, with some positive momentum in their favor after operating without it most of the afternoon.

The Falcons seemingly got another huge stop tanks to a Grady Jarrett sack, but the star defensive tackle was flagged for a controversial personal foul that kept the drive alive. That series went deep into field goal range, eliminated the Falcons store of timeouts and left them unable to complete an improbable comeback.

Pitts, Patterson surely missed

This one was expected. I mean, it's hard for anyone to expect the Falcons to operate as well without Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson as they would without them.

But…we're including it here anyways after watching it play out. The Falcons missed their most dynamic skill players, who were ruled out during the week. Patterson will miss at least four games with a knee ailment and Pitts was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Neither ailment is expected to be a long-term issue, but they were enough to hinder the Falcons' ability in this game.

Head coach Arthur Smith often says that he's in the solution business and worked to play of the strengths of the talent he had available. That occurred, but it still proved too difficult to overcome those losses.

You'll find no bold predictions here that Pitts and Patterson could've reversed the result, but it would've helped an offense that struggled to put points on the board early on. In a game where every score mattered, Pitts and Patterson would've been big assets.

The Falcons don't have tons of depth at the skill spots, and losing those two top performers brought things down to the point Atlanta couldn't keep up with Tom Brady and the Bucs' prolific skill players. They still found a way to score twice late and make it a game, but the offense couldn't finish the comeback after falling behind.

Defense didn't do quite enough vs. Brady

Before we dive into some initial thoughts about the Falcons defense, never forget something my dad used to always say. It wasn't revelatory and sort of a statement of the obvious, but ultimately true.

You can't win if you don't score.

The Falcons did. Eventually. Avery Williams scored the team's first points on an eight-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. The Falcons were shut out before that, down 21 points when that final stanza.

The Falcons defense made some good plays, including a fourth-down stop deep in Falcons territory to prevent a score. They were solid against the run all day, but quarterback Tom Brady started finding Leonard Fournette in the flats with room to run.

Tampa Bay was in a bunch of third-down situations, but ultimately converted too many and retained possession with somewhat plodding play that kept the sticks moving. Brady's effective quick passing game was accented by some bigger plays to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Brady's overall numbers were high, well above 300 yards, without major mistakes. With Tampa Bay's defense performing as it did, that's all that was required to secure a victory. Things got a little tight at the end, but it was ultimately just good enough to beat the Falcons on this day.

There's an argument to be made that Jarrett did enough and shouldn't have gotten flagged for roughing the passer, but the Falcons allowed too many points earlier in the game to overcome a tough situation where the offense often struggled.

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Monday's Bair Mail.

Game Photos | Week 5 Falcons at Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray together after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 116

Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray together after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray together after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 116

Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players pray together after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 greets former Falcon Russell Gage after the against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 greets former Falcon Russell Gage after the against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans #13 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans #13 after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 jersey swap after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 jersey swap after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 poses with a Tampa Bay Buccaneer after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 116

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 poses with a Tampa Bay Buccaneer after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 greets former Falcon Russell Gage after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 greets former Falcon Russell Gage after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs for a touchdown after a reception during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs for a touchdown after a reception during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 catches a pass for a 2-point conversions during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 catches a pass for a 2-point conversions during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 talk after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady #12 talk after their game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 116

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 defends during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 defends during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 looks to pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 reacts after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 reacts after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and cornerback Dee Alford #37 react after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and cornerback Dee Alford #37 react after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 rushes the quarterback during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 rushes the quarterback during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 reacts after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 reacts after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 is seen during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 is seen during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 is seen during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 is seen during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 is seen on the sideline during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 is seen on the sideline during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a reception during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a reception during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and cornerback Mike Ford #28 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and cornerback Mike Ford #28 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a fourth down stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a fourth down stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 116

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 reacts after a stop during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fan during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 116

Atlanta Falcons fan during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 on the sideline prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 on the sideline prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 116

Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Flyover prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 116

Flyover prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54, and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 on the sideline prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54, and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 on the sideline prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 116

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 and punter Bradley Pinion #13 run out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 116

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 and punter Bradley Pinion #13 run out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 116

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 116

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 players walk out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 players walk out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field with running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 116

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field with running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 116

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 116

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 poses with fans prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 poses with fans prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 116

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 and tight end Parker Hesse #46 walk out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 116

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 and tight end Parker Hesse #46 walk out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 116

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson #68 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson #68 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the helmet of Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 116

Detail view of the helmet of Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 116

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 116

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 116

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 116

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 116

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 is seen on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 116

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 is seen on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 116

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
113 / 116

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank seen on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 116

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 116

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is seen greeting players after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 116

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is seen greeting players after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons at Buccaneers Postgame Breakdown

Matt Ryan, Ty Sambrailo, Deion Jones and more from the OT win

news

Falcons-Jaguars Postgame Breakdown

Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, NFL History and more

news

Falcons-49ers Postgame Breakdown

Julio Jones stats, Matt Ryan stats, 4th quarter comeback win and more

news

Falcons vs. Panthers Postgame Notes

Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Damontae Kazee stats and more

news

Falcons-Saints Postgame Breakdown

Matt Ryan, Deion Jones, Calvin Ridley and more stats

news

Falcons-Buccaneers Postgame Breakdown

Calvin Ridley, De'Vondre Campbell, Desmond Trufant and more Falcons stats

news

Falcons-Panthers Postgame Breakdown

Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, dominant defense stats and more

news

Falcons-Saints Postgame Breakdown

Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, Brian Hill and more stats

news

Falcons-Seahawks Postgame Breakdown

Matt Schaub, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, Grady Jarrett and more team stats

news

Falcons-Rams Postgame Breakdown

Julio Jones, Austin Hooper, Deion Jones and more team stats

news

Falcons-Cardinals Postgame Breakdown

Matt Ryan, Austin Hooper, Julio Jones statistics and more

Top News

Bair: Fighting Falcons must do more early to avoid bitter ends

What players, coaches had to say about Grady Jarrett's roughing the passer penalty in loss to Buccaneers

What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Avery Williams slips through Bucs' D on way to 8-yard TD

Advertising