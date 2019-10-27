Falcons-Seahawks Postgame Breakdown

Matt Schaub completed 39-of-52 passes for 460 yards, including one touchdown, for a 99.8 passer rating. Today marks his fifth game of at least 400-passing yards, first with the Falcons, as he has totaled 25,412 career passing yards. The Falcons are the only team since 2000 to draft two quarterbacks that went on to throw for 25,000-plus passing yards in their careers (Schaub and Matt Ryan). Schaub's 39 completions set a new franchise record, topping the previous mark of 37, shared by Matt Ryan (twice) and Chris Miller. His 460 yards are the second most in a single game in club annals, behind Ryan's record of 503.