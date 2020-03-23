What adding Justin McCray means for Falcons offensive line

The Falcons have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Justin McCray.

McCray, 27, will likely compete for the open spot at left guard. With the Cleveland Browns, McCray started four games and saw action in 15 games. The 6-foot-3, 317-pound lineman provides versatility along Atlanta's offensive line – a quality Falcons coach Dan Quinn covets in his players.

Depth at the guard position is something the Falcons needed after Wes Schweitzer hit the market and signed with the Washington Redskins. The Falcons now have four guards on their roster: Chris Lindstrom, James Carpenter, Jamon Brown and Matt Gono.

In February at Super Bowl LIV, Falcons owner Arthur Blank addressed where the Falcons stand at the guard position, hinting the Falcons would be in the market for a guard.

"At guard, I think Chris (Lindstrom) is going to be a great player in the NFL for a long time. He missed most of the season, and when he was back he demonstrated both the toughness and the ability to make the right decisions on average. We have another hole I think at left guard. We have some talented young players there, but we'll probably look at that position I assume during the draft."

Where McCray will fall on Atlanta's depth chart is to be determined, but this move certainly gives the Falcons the depth they need along the offensive line.

Prior to the start of the 2019 season, McCray was traded to the Cleveland Browns where he then switched to guard.