Falcons agree to terms with pass rusher Dante Fowler

Fowler, 25, has a close relationship with Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who helped recruit him to the University of Florida, and will be a welcome addition for Atlanta, which is seeking to boost its pass rush. The third-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Fowler recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams last season. During his four seasons in the league, Fowler has recorded 141 tackles, 34 tackles for a loss and 27.5 sacks.
The Falcons finished with 28 sacks last season, which was tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. Former first-round pick Vic Beasley is reportedly signing with the Tennessee Titans once free agency begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, meaning Fowler will join Takk McKinley as the Falcons' primary pass rushers.
