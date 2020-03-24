Falcons agree to terms with pass rusher Dante Fowler

Fowler, 25, has a close relationship with Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who helped recruit him to the University of Florida, and will be a welcome addition for Atlanta, which is seeking to boost its pass rush. The third-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Fowler recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams last season. During his four seasons in the league, Fowler has recorded 141 tackles, 34 tackles for a loss and 27.5 sacks.