Week 9: What happened in Falcons home loss to the Vikings

Videos Analyzing Taylor Heinicke, Arthur Smith and what went wrong in loss to Vikings

Videos Taylor Heinicke, Jonnu Smith, Jeff Okudah & others address the media following Falcons vs. Vikings matchup

Videos Arthur Smith addresses media following Falcons vs. Vikings matchup | Press conferences

Videos Every Jonnu Smith catch from 100-yard game Week 9

Videos Vikings at Falcons | NFL+ Highlights

Videos Tyler Allgeier rushes for a 5-yard touchdown vs. Minnesota Vikings

Videos Tyler Allgeier rumbles downfield to cap off bruising 13-yard rush

Videos Heinicke's 14-yard laser dots Van Jefferson along sideline in fourth quarter

Videos Heinicke looks like a torpedo during dive to cap 13-yard scramble

Videos Kyle Pitts snags leaping 27-yard reception up the seam

Videos Danny Glover takes in Vikings-Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Videos Taylor Heinicke fires it to KhaDarel Hodge for 20-yard connection

Videos Can't-Miss Play: 60-yard TD! Jonnu Smith's MAJOR turbo boost sparks score

Videos Younghoe Koo's 54-yard FG extends Falcons' lead to 14-10 vs. Vikings

Videos Big-man takeaway! Kentavius Street snags Dobbs' loose football in first game after trade from Eagles

Videos Younghoe Koo converts third FG of half to extends Falcons' lead to 11-3

Videos Arnold Ebiketie with a Spectacular Sack vs. Minnesota Vikings

Videos Younghoe Koo's 43-yard FG extends Falcons' lead to 8-3

Videos Jonnu Smith breaks multiple tackles for 16-yard reception

Videos Calais Campbell sacks Joshua Dobbs for safety on QB's first drive as a Viking

Videos Taylor Heinicke zips it to Kyle Pitts for 11-yard connection via quick hitch route

Videos Jeff Okudah's blanket coverage vs. Addison prevents WR from first-down reception

Videos Taylor Heinicke dots Mack Hollins for 18-yard connection via crossing route

Videos KhaDarel Hodge breaks Akayleb Evans' tackle for 31-yard gain

Videos Younghoe Koo's 52-yard FG opens scoring in Vikings-Falcons game

Videos Jeff Okudah's hit-stick tackle stonewalls Hall at 1-yard line

Videos Heinicke's 12-yard fastball to Pitts has quite a bit of heat behind it

Videos Vice Chairman of AMBSE Steve Cannon & U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Randy A. George discuss Atlanta Falcons & US Armed Forces' Call to Service efforts

Videos Atlanta Falcons look to get back on track versus Vikings at Home for Week 9 NFC matchup | NFL

Videos Ryan Nielsen, Marquice Williams, & Dave Ragone discuss week 9 preparations

Videos Desmond Ridder and Jessie Bates III speak to media ahead of Vikings matchup

Videos Rising Stars: Falcons' Jeff Okudah & AJ Terrell join forces in Atlanta | Atlanta Falcons | NFL

Videos Bradley Pinion details transformative trip to Africa, giving back and his football origin story | Falcons in Focus

Videos Taylor Heinicke, Jerry Gray, Bijan Robinson, & others discuss adjusting to changes ahead of Vikings matchup

Videos Bud Brought A Buddy: A.J. Terrell and Bud Dupree talk hip hop, break down film and fashion, and more

Videos Arthur Smith discusses trades, injuries, and week 9 starting QB Taylor Heinicke

Videos "Stay in the moment!" | Bud Dupree is mic'd up versus the Tennessee Titans | Atlanta Falcons | NFL

Videos Falcons trade for a Defensive Lineman | Grady Jarrett to IR | Rapid Reactions

Videos Impact of Grady Jarrett's week 8 injury | Falcons Audible Podcast