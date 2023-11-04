Falcons elevate two offensive weapons from practice squad before Sunday's game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons elevated two offensive players from their practice squad in preparation for Sunday's Week 9 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons announced Saturday they used standard elevations on tight end Tucker Fisk and wide receivers Damiere Byrd.

This is the second time in 2023 that Fisk has been elevated to see the field. He played two offensive and seven special teams snaps in the Falcons' Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not record any stats.

Fisk first signed to the Falcons practice squad in September 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford. He has only ever professionally been in Atlanta.

Byrd, meanwhile, is a veteran in the NFL. He joined the league in 2016, has been active with five teams and has appeared in 75 games. He joined the Falcons last year and played in 14 games, catching 13 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. He started four contests.

After last season ended, though, Byrd declared free agency. He ultimately signed back with the Falcons only recently, in October, to the practice squad. This marks his first elevation since then.