Veteran addition makes difference for Falcons

Peterson's pitch went along these lines: "You know the system," Peterson said he told Williams. "He's a guy who can play all the [defensive backfield] positions. We're young in the secondary. You get a veteran guy who knows the system… who knows cornerback, knows safety, knows all the safety positions -- why wouldn't you want him? Even if he doesn't come here and doesn't start right away, I know he could come here and help those guys out."