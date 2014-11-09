Upon Further Review: Falcons 27, Bucs 17

TURNING POINT: The Buccaneers had just scored to go ahead 17-16 when the Falcons offense woke up in a big way. Matt Ryan took the Falcons on a 10-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by White's 5-yard touchdown and Douglas' two-point conversion attempt.

"You know, one of my favorite things about coming (to Atlanta) is having a leader like Matt Ryan," offensive guard Jon Asamoah said after the game. "He was just on the sideline, 'Let's go, let's get it.' He just gets you so fired up, and there's just no doubt in your mind that we're going to score on that drive."