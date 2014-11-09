Upon Further Review: Falcons 27, Bucs 17

Nov 09, 2014 at 09:20 AM

Gameday: Falcons at Buccaneers - 2014

The Falcons continue their time on the road as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Here are pictures from gameday.

OL Gabe Carimi blocks for QB Matt Ryan
RB Steven Jackson runs the ball.
WR Julio Jones shakes off tackles after making a catch.
FS Dwight Lowery celebrates after intercepting Buccaneers QB Josh McCown.
WR Devin Hester runs the ball after receiving a kick.
Head Coach Mike Smith stands on the sidelines
RB Devonta Freeman runs the ball.
DE Ra'Shede Hageman on the sidelines
DE Kroy Biermann puts pressure on Buccaneers QB Josh McCown
No Title
WR Roddy White
WR Roddy White celebrates his touchdown with teammates
WR Harry Douglas attempts to catch a pass from QB Matt Ryan
DE Malliciah Goodman makes a tackle.
QB Matt Ryan looks down field for an open receiver.
WR Julio Jones
Buccaneers QB Josh McCown is brought down by LB Joplo Bartu
WR Harry Douglas grabs a two-point conversion for the Falcons
RB Antone Smith runs the ball.
RB Steven Jackson
S Dezmen Southward stretching on the field before the game
WR Roddy White celebrates with T Ryan Schraeder
WR Roddy White makes a catch
RB Steven Jackson warming up before the game
Head Coach Mike Smith stands on the sidelines
No Title
Mike Smith, head coach
WR Roddy White with the TD
QB Matt Ryan drops back for a pass.
WR Devin Hester
DE Osi Umenyiora sacks Buccaneers QB Josh McCown.
No Title
RB Steven Jackson shakes off tackles while running the ball.
No Title
CB Desmond Trufant breaks up a play
WR Harry Douglas successfully scores a two-point conversion
RB Steven Jackson
DE Stansly Maponga
FB Patrick DiMarco
No Title
WR Julio Jones
A #SalutetoService flyover at Raymond James Stadium
QB Matt Ryan
WR Harry Douglas and C James Stone
QB Matt Ryan
Touchdown! RB Steven Jackson
No Title
QB Matt Ryan
WR Julio Jones runs past Buccaneers free safety Major Wright
K Matt Bryant
QB Matt Ryan passes the ball
No Title
Head Coach Mike Smith on the field prior to the game
QB Matt Ryan warms up before the game
WR Roddy White
RB Devonta Freeman
No Title
Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur Blank, signs autographs for Falcons fans in Tampa Bay
QB Matt Ryan runs onto the field
Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur Blank, signs autographs for Falcons fans in Tampa Bay
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Wide receiver Julio Jones was targeted 11 times, caught eight passes and notched 119 yards; Kicker Matt Bryant went four-for-four on field goals, crucial points that led to the Falcons' win; Running back Steven Jackson powered the run game Sunday with 16 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Harry Douglas' two-point conversion catch was a thing of beauty that put the Falcons up 24-17 in the fourth quarter. After going down 17-16, the Falcons stormed down the field and capped a big drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Roddy White. Lining up for the two-point conversion, Matt Ryan found Douglas to his left. Douglas was blanketed but somehow came down with an amazing catch to put the Falcons up by 7.

TURNING POINT: The Buccaneers had just scored to go ahead 17-16 when the Falcons offense woke up in a big way. Matt Ryan took the Falcons on a 10-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by White's 5-yard touchdown and Douglas' two-point conversion attempt.

"You know, one of my favorite things about coming (to Atlanta) is having a leader like Matt Ryan," offensive guard Jon Asamoah said after the game. "He was just on the sideline, 'Let's go, let's get it.' He just gets you so fired up, and there's just no doubt in your mind that we're going to score on that drive."

INJURY ROUNDUP: Wide receiver Roddy White took a knee near the Falcons sideline after a first-half play and appeared to be shaken up. He came off the field and didn't receive much attention from team doctors before standing back up and returning to the field two plays later. His injury was not announced in the press box. … Devin Hester came off the field in the fourth quarter favoring his left foot. He was announced as questionable to return and did not come back into the game.

HISTORY-MAKERS: Bryant made four field goals in the game, his final one putting him at 600 points with the Falcons. He has the second most points in franchise history, behind Morten Andersen's 806. … White needs less than 100 yards to reach 10,000 career receiving yards.

NOTABLE QUOTEABLE: "(Winning) changes the whole attitude of the locker room. Everybody's not tight and worried about, 'Oh, we've got to win this game.' We did it. We did what we practiced and it showed up on the field." - Kemal Ishmael

