Turnover Disparity Wide Between Falcons, Eagles

When looking closely at the Falcons-Eagles matchup, one of the immediate things that jumps off the page is the stark difference in turnover margins between the two clubs.

Atlanta's plus-10 takeaway margin sits third in the NFL, carried by their seven giveaways and 17 takeaways, while Philly is next to last with a minus-9 margin, largely in part because the Eagles have 17 turnovers. Quarterback Michael Vick has thrown eight interceptions and he accounts for five of the nine fumbles lost this season.

During his conference call with the Atlanta media on Wednesday, Eagles head coach Andy Reid addressed Vick's struggles hanging on to the ball this season and he feels there's plenty of blame to go around.

"Obviously you can't have that many turnovers," Reid said. "He'll be the first to tell you that. Turnovers are the product of not just one person. With that, everybody's got to do their job better, including Mike. He's a competitive guy. He doesn't want that to happen. We can help him with that. As coaches, we can help him with that."

Fumbles have always been a part of Vick's game as his 85 career fumbles can attest, 39 of which were lost to the other team. Atlanta's been very effective this season at forcing turnovers and it will obviously be a part of the game plan against the Eagles, as it was last season when the two teams faced off.

Last year in Atlanta's 35-31 win over Vick and the Eagles, the Falcons played a physical game against the NFC foe, forcing Vick to throw one interception and recovering two of his three fumbles. A hard hit eventually knocked Vick from the game.

Reid said every player and coach should approach each practice and game as if his job is on the line and he knows Vick is doing that, so he wouldn't address any rumors that the team's QB could be changed at any point in the future.

The only thing that will ensure job security for anyone against the Falcons or any team as this season progresses is producing on the field.