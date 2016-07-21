 Skip to main content
Training Camp Preview: Who Will Be the No. 3 RB?

Jul 21, 2016 at 06:30 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

After a breakout season, RB Devonta Freeman earned a trip to the Pro Bowl, landed a spot on on NFL Network's Top 100 Players list at No. 50 and was the No. 15 rated player on Fantasy Live's Top 50 Fantasy Players.

The Falcons also return a healthy Tevin Coleman, the explosive second-year back out of Indiana. Prior to the start of the 2015 season, Coleman was deemed the starter and took majority of the carries until getting injured in Week 2.

It's safe to say that Atlanta has presumably one of the best backfield duos in the NFL, and also two talented backs who are capable of filling in when need be in Terron Ward and Gus Johnson.

Ward saw an increased amount of time as Coleman's rookie season was plagued with injuries, logging 95 yards on 29 carries (3.3 yards per carry) adding one touchdown. The third running back spot will likely come down to who can provide the most on special teams, where Ward was a key contributor to this unit last year.

Johnson spent time on the Falcons' practice squad last season, after a short stint with the Cowboys. While in Dallas, Johnson rushed for 139 yards and recorded two touchdowns during the preseason in 2015.

Atlanta also has two young CFAs (college free agents) chomping at the bit with Brandon Wilds and Will Ratelle competing for a spot.

Wilds, the University of South Carolina product, has impressed coaches this offseason, and is on a mission to prove that his 1,844 total yards and 13 touchdowns in his four-year career was no fluke.

Ratelle, a linebacker turned fullback, played in 40 games with 23 starts and recorded 266 total tackles at North Dakota. He earned first-team All-Big Sky honors after recording 110 total tackles and four sacks last season. Who will be the Falcons' No. 3 option at RB when the 53-man roster is complete?

