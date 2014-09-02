Three-Phase Takeaways: Falcons vs. Saints

As preparations continue for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the visiting New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons coordinators Dirk Koetter, Mike Nolan and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong carved out time to meet with reporters, discussing key factors for hopeful success against their NFC South rival.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter on what stands out about the Saints defense: "Their front, how hard and consistent their front plays, the consistently-good play of their middle linebacker (Curtis Lofton) and obviously, they have the new addition of (Jairus) Byrd at free safety; we've played against him before at Buffalo and have a lot of respect for his play. It's a rivalry game against a great defense and we know that it will be a great challenge for our guys, but one that everyone is looking forward to."

Koetter on expectations for Falcons QB Matt Ryan: "Nobody has higher expectations for Matt than he puts on himself. My expectation is that he plays up to his capabilities and continues to be the excellent leader of our team that he is."

Koetter on the impact of Falcons WR Devin Hester: "I must admit, when Devin came, just because he didn't play much receiver for Chicago last year, in my own mind, we were getting a great return guy and he's far exceeded my expectations as a wide receiver — excellent ball skills, very quick in and out of his breaks, a really good route runner, for a guy that's not known as a wide receiver, so, Devin will definitely have a roll on offense."