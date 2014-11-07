Three Falcons Questionable for Sunday

The Falcons' final injury report of the week has been released with three players listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
RB Antone Smith (neck), WR Harry Douglas (foot) and DE Jonathan Massaquoi (foot) are questionable despite being upgraded to full participants in Friday's practice.
DE Jonathan Babineaux is probably after a foot injury.
OT Jonathan Scott has been ruled out of the game as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
For the Buccaneers, several big names appear to be in danger of not suiting up, including RB Doug Martin (doubtful), LB Lavonte David (questionable), WR Vincent Jackson (questionable) and DE Michael Johnson (questionable).