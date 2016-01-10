The Road From Falcons Ball Boy to Clemson QB

Roughly 10 miles up the road from the Atlanta Falcons Team Headquarters, in the small town of Gainesville, Ga., Clemson QB and Heisman finalist Deshaun Watson was offered the opportunity to work for his favorite NFL football team, an experience that would help pave the way to an exceptional football career.

For the past 14 years, the Atlanta Falcons organization has partnered with the Hall County Boys & Girls Club to find young men to assist on the team's equipment staff at XFINITY® Training Camp. As a youth mentor for the Boys & Girls Club, Watson jumped at the opportunity to work for the Falcons.

"To have the opportunity to really see how the NFL lifestyle was and how those guys work and train, because that's where I want to be in the future," Watson said.

After one interview with the Falcons, it was evident to everyone on the equipment staff that Watson possessed the qualities needed to be a successful member of the group.

"When we interview the ball boys, we look for leadership," Falcons equipment manager Brian Boigner said. "You could tell Deshaun was a leader when we interviewed him."

As a ball boy for the Falcons, Watson's daily responsibilities were the following: to set up the field for his assigned position group (wide receivers), assist in individual drills, clean the locker room and help with laundry.

While working with the receiver group, Watson learned the importance of preparation, especially from watching Pro Bowl wide receivers Roddy White and Julio Jones.