Team adds veterans Booker, Ferguson at receiver

The team also placed injured receiver Harry Douglas on injured reserve.

Booker, 6-0, 205 pounds, is entering his 11th NFL season after spending the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears (1999-2003, 2008) and four seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2004-2007). In 141 career games (116 starts) he has totaled 523 receptions for 6,522 yards (12.5 avg.) and 36 touchdowns. Booker currently ranks tied for third in Bears history in receptions (329) and sixth in receiving yardage (3,895). He posted two 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2001 and '02 while combining for 14 touchdowns in those seasons.

In 2002, Booker posted his best statistical season with 1,189 yards on 97 receptions and six touchdowns. His receiving yardage was the fourth-highest single-season total as the Louisiana-Monroe graduate earned his first Pro Bowl nomination.

Ferguson, 6-1, 219 pounds, is a seven-year veteran who recently competed with the Minnesota Vikings (2007-2008). He also logged five seasons with the Green Bay Packers after the team selected him in the 2001 NFL Draft. In 82 career games (34 starts), Ferguson has totaled 151 receptions for 1,993 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2003, he posted his best season with 520 yards and four touchdowns on 38 receptions.