Tabeek: Three good (and not-so-good) things from loss to Seahawks

ATLANTA – This is becoming too commonplace.

Four times now, in just eight games, the Falcons have fallen into deficits of 17 or more points before halftime.

It was 24-0 this time around.

Another valiant effort made it a game in the second half, and the Falcons showed they are still fighting for their coach. But, again, it was too much to overcome, and the losing skid now stands at six.

It's the longest losing skid in the NFC, and they're right behind the Bengals (0-8) and the Dolphins (0-6), who play on Monday night.

And, as we all know, this is a bottom-line business. Teams and coaches are ultimately judged on wins and losses. Despite another loss in what's turning out to be a disappointing season, not everything went wrong for the Falcons.