Stock up: Desmond Trufant, Calvin Ridley play big roles in Falcons' win

Sep 16, 2019 at 03:07 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

2019_AF_DM_Stock-Up

In front of a national audience, the Atlanta Falcons avenged their recent losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and earned their first victory of the 2019 season.

RELATED CONTENT

It was truly a group effort with big plays from the offense, defense and special teams, signaling a major turnaround from Atlanta's Week 1 performance against the Minnesota Vikings. There were several players who had some perception-changing games, so let's take a moment to give some shoutouts to Falcons with stocks on the rise.

Desmond Trufant

This offseason Trufant told AtlantaFalcons.com's Kelsey Conway that in order to become a top-tier cornerback, he needed to make more "game-changing" plays. Well, he made a few on Sunday night. Trufant picked off Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz late in the first quarter, ending a drive that had moved into Falcons territory, and he then followed that up in the second quarter with another interception that led to Atlanta's first touchdown of the game. Trufant's hands betrayed him at times in 2018, but he was crucial in helping the Falcons build some early momentum in this one.

Calvin Ridley

Julio Jones may have been the savior for Atlanta against the Eagles, but it was Ridley who looked like a No. 1 receiver for much of the game. Philadelphia didn't seem to have much of an answer in the first half for Ridley, who had 91 yards in the first two quarters, including a 34-yard touchdown catch. The second-year receiver was targeted 10 times and finished with eight catches for 105 yards and the score. It was his second career 100-yard game.

Isaiah Oliver

One week after a tough matchup against Adam Thielen, Oliver rebounded to make several plays against the Eagles. The former second-round pick showcased his length on two pass breakups and also finished with five tackles. He was part of a secondary that mostly blanketed a depleted Eagles receiving corps, and his development will be very important for Atlanta's success this season.

Ito Smith

The Falcons didn't get much going on the ground Sunday night, but a 28-yard run by Smith late in the third quarter set Atlanta up inside of the red zone with a chance to really take command of the game.

It was the second consecutive game in which Smith showcased great vision, patience and agility, and he led the Falcons with 32 yards on four carries. With more plays like the one above, Smith will make a strong case to get more touches.

Vic Beasley

Boy did Beasley need to make a big play, and he came through with one late for Atlanta. Beasley notched his first sack of the season on the final drive of the game, setting up a fourth-and-long. He very nearly recorded one on the Eagles' previous drive that would have likely ended a series that led to a Philadelphia touchdown, but Wentz somehow got the pass off to convert a third down. Beasley created some nice pressure throughout the game and finished with three hits on Wentz.

Desmond Trufant doesn't back down | Best of Falcons vs. Eagles

CB Desmond Trufant earned the Sunday Night Football player of the game ball for a reason. He was relentless the entire game. Here are our photography team's favorite images from Week 2 in this gallery, presented by Woolfson Eye Institute.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant #21 is presented with a game ball after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 56

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant #21 is presented with a game ball after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20190915_PHIatATL_WEB_KH1_2639
2 / 56
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant #21 intercepts the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 56

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant #21 intercepts the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant #21 intercepts the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 56

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant #21 intercepts the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant #21 runs after an interception during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 56

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant #21 runs after an interception during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20190915_PHIatATL_WEB_KK3_9199
6 / 56
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant #21 reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 56

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant #21 reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after breaking up a pass in the end zone during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 56

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after breaking up a pass in the end zone during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Members of the Bird Gang participate in the Bird Walk before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 56

Members of the Bird Gang participate in the Bird Walk before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 drops back to pass during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 drops back to pass during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu #12 runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu #12 runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball for a 54-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball for a 54-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant #3 kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 56

Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant #3 kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the coin toss before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 56

A general view of the coin toss before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

A fan cheers during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 56

A fan cheers during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant #3 warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 56

Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant #3 warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Lynn Bass/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a 54-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 scores a 54-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scrambles during the third quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 56

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scrambles during the third quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 56

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20190915_PHIatATL_WEB_KH2_3050
26 / 56
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 during the second quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 during the second quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 56

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 walk through the tunnel to the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 walk through the tunnel to the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Duke Riley #42 breaks down the huddle with center Alex Mack #51 before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 56

Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Duke Riley #42 breaks down the huddle with center Alex Mack #51 before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 56

A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Rapper Big Boi blows the train horn before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 56

Rapper Big Boi blows the train horn before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gestures before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gestures before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the roof opening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at seen through the goalpost before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 56

A general view of the roof opening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at seen through the goalpost before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 56

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 reacts during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 56

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 reacts during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders perform during the pre-game show before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 56

The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders perform during the pre-game show before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 during the second quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 during the second quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 56

at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 during the second half of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 during the second half of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 tackles Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby #21 during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 tackles Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby #21 during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 during the second quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 56

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz #11 during the second quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 carries the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 56

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 carries the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 reacts during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 56

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 reacts during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Duke Riley #42 fired up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 56

Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Duke Riley #42 fired up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view the game of game between the Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 56

A general view the game of game between the Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons in the huddle before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 56

Atlanta Falcons in the huddle before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 tackle Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz #86 during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 56

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and strong safety Keanu Neal #22 tackle Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz #86 during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view the game between the Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 56

A general view the game between the Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 takes the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 takes the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Jamon Brown #68 takes the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 56

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Jamon Brown #68 takes the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20190915_PHIatATL_WEB_KK3_9903A
53 / 56
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 56

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Fans participate in the Bird Walk before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 56

Fans participate in the Bird Walk before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 56

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett's future, Matt Ryan and protecting him, the salary cap and NFL Draft strategy

Your questions get answers in Wednesday's mailbag
news

'Looking for pressure players': Analyzing the moves the Falcons have to make in pass rush

Dean Pees said the Falcons have to better develop a pass rush in the offseason. They can do so through two ways: Talent development and talent acquisition. 
news

Terry Fontenot discusses Falcons approach to signing their own free agents

The Falcons general manager said the best form of free agency is signing players who are already in your building. 
news

'They are wired the right way': Terry Fontenot impressed by 2021 draft class, discusses 2022 draft

Fontenot expects the rookie class to continue to develop in year two.
news

Terry Fontenot on Calvin Ridley: 'We continue to support him'

Star receiver has been away from the team dealing with a personal matter
news

A.J. Terrell named to Pro Football Focus All-Pro team

Cordarrelle Patterson named to second team as a flex player
news

Falcons sign 17 to reserve/future contracts

news

Bair Mail: What to do with No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick, when to add a quarterback, pressing needs entering Falcons offseason

Your questions get answers in Monday's Bair Mail
news

'You'd be a fool not to want to play for Art': Cordarrelle Patterson discusses 2021 season, unknown future

Cordarrelle Patterson's market value has skyrocketed. Do the Falcons have the means to resign him? Do they want to? 
news

Foye Oluokun, Russell Gage, Hayden Hurst talk free agency following loss to Saints 

Oluokun, Gage, and Hurst are among 28 of the Falcons free agents this off-season.
news

Bair: Why Matt Ryan should be Falcons quarterback in 2022

Veteran signal caller candid about his desire to stay in Atlanta: 'I want to be here'
news

Analyzing the top five priorities for the Falcons following season finale loss to New Orleans Saints

Tori's Takeaways: The Saints capitalized on the Falcons inefficiency in spots. What are those spots and how can offseason moves help? 

Top News

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett's future, Matt Ryan and protecting him, the salary cap and NFL Draft strategy

'Looking for pressure players': Analyzing the moves the Falcons have to make in pass rush

Terry Fontenot discusses Falcons approach to signing their own free agents

Terry Fontenot on Calvin Ridley: 'We continue to support him'

Advertising