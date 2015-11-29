Starters and Inactives: Falcons vs. Vikings

The Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings are required by NFL rules to reduce their active gameday roster to 46 players by naming a list of inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Below are the inactives for both teams. Starters listed below are on the game card given to the media and may not represent the actual personnel on the field to start the game.
FALCONS INACTIVES
K 3 Matt Bryant
CB 20 Phillip Adams
RB 24 Devonta Freeman
C 62 James Stone
T 72 Bryce Harris
WR 85 Leonard Hankerson
DE 93 Malliciah Goodman
VIKINGS INACTIVESQB 6 Taylor Heinicke
S 22 Harrison Smith
CB 26 Trae WaynesC 62 Nick Easton
T 78 Jeremiah Sirles
DE 94 Justin Trattou
LB 51 Edmond Robinson* *FALCONS STARTERSOffenseWR 11 Julio Jones
LT 70 Jake Matthews
LG 67 Andy Levitre
C 68 Mike Person
RG 65 Chris Chester
RT 73 Ryan Schraeder
TE 83 Jacob Tamme
WR 84 Roddy White
QB 2 Matt Ryan
RB 26 Tevin Coleman
FB 42 Patrick DiMarco
Defense
DE 44 Vic Beasley Jr.
DT 77 Ra'Shede Hageman
NT 96 Paul Soliai
DE 94 Tyson Jackson
LB 52 Justin Durant
LB 55 Paul Worrilow
LB 50 O'Brien Schofield
CB 23 Robert Alford
CB 21 Desmond Trufant
S 37 Ricardo Allen
S 25 William Moore
Specialists
K 6 Shayne Graham
KO 5 Matt Bosher
P 5 Matt Bosher
KR 14 Eric Weems
PR 14 Eric Weems
LS 47 Josh Harris
H 5 Matt Bosher
VIKINGS STARTERSOffenseWR 14 Stefon Diggs
TE 82 Kyle Rudolph
LT 75 Matt Kahlil
LG 63 Brandon Fusco
C 61 Joe Berger
RG 79 Mike Harris
RT 68 T.J. Clemmings
QB 5 Teddy Bridgewater
WR 11 Mike Wallace
RB 28 Adrian Peterson
FB 48 Zach Line
DefenseLE 96 Brian Robison
NT 98 Linval Joseph
DT 73 Sharrif Floyd
DE 97 Everson Griffen
SLB 55 Anthony Barr
MLB 54 Eric Kendricks
WLB 52 Chad Greenway
CB 23 Terence Newman
S 34 Andrew Sendejo
FS 32 Antone Exum Jr.
CB 29 Xavier RhodesSpecialistsK 3 Blair Walsh
P 18 Jeff Locke
KR 84 Cordarrelle Patterson
PR 35 Marcus Sherels
LS 47 Kevin McDermott
H 18 Jeff Locke