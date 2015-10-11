Starters and Inactives: Falcons vs. Redskins

Oct 11, 2015 at 02:43 AM

The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Redskins are required by NFL rules to reduce their active gameday roster to 46 players by naming a list of inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Below are the inactives for both teams. Starters listed below are on the game card given to the media and may not represent the actual personnel on the field to start the game.

FALCONS INACTIVES
WR 16 Justin Hardy
CB 22 Dezmen Southward
S 30 Charles Godfrey
LB 52 Justin Durant
C 66 Gino Gradkowski
T 72 Bryce Harris
DE 93 Malliciah Goodman

REDSKINS INACTIVESQB 10 Robert Griffin III
WR 11 DeSean Jackson
CB 23 DeAngelo Hall
CB 29 Chris Culliver
DE 73 Frank Kearse
G 74 Arie Kouandijo
TE 86 Jordan ReedFALCONS STARTERSOffenseWR 11 Julio Jones
LT 70 Jake Matthews
LG 67 Andy Levitre
C 68 Mike Person
RG 65 Chris Chester
RT 73 Ryan Schraeder
TE 80 Levine Toilolo
WR 84 Roddy White
QB 2 Matt Ryan
RB 24 Devonta Freeman
FB 42 Patrick DiMarco

Defense
DE 44 Vic Beasley Jr.
DT 77 Ra'Shede Hageman
NT 96 Paul Soliai
DE 94 Tyson Jackson
LB 59 Joplo Bartu
LB 55 Paul Worrilow
LB 50 O'Brien Schofield
CB 23 Robert Alford
CB 21 Desmond Trufant
S 37 Ricardo Allen
S 25 William Moore

Specialists
K 3 Matt Bryant
KO 5 Matt Bosher
P 5 Matt Bosher
KR 14 Eric Weems
PR 14 Eric Weems
LS 47 Josh Harris
H 5 Matt Bosher

REDSKINS STARTERSOffenseWR 14 Ryan Grant
LT 71 Trent Williams
LG 61 Spencer Long
C 78 Kory Lichtensteiger
RG 75 Brandon Scherff
RT 76 Morgan Moses
TE 89 Derek Carrier
WR 88 Pierre Garcon
QB 8 Kirk Cousins
FB 36 Darrel Young
RB 46 Alfred Morris

DefenseDE 92 Chris Baker
NT 98 Terrence Knighton
DE 97 Jason Hatcher
OLB 93 Trent Murphy
ILB 52 Keenan Robinson
ILB 56 Perry Riley Jr.
OLB 91 Ryan Kerrigan
CB 26 Bashaud Breeland
CB 41 Will Blackmon
FS 38 Dashon Goldson
SS 34 Trenton RobinsonSpecialistsP 5 Tress Way
K 3 Dustin Hopkins
LS 57 Nick Sundberg
H 5 Tress Way
KR 19 Rashad Ross
PR 80 Jamison Crowder

