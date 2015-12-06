Starters and Inactives: Falcons at Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are required by NFL rules to reduce their active gameday roster to 46 players by naming a list of inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Below are the inactives for both teams. Starters listed below are on the game card given to the media and may not represent the actual personnel on the field to start the game.
FALCONS INACTIVES
K 3 Matt Bryant
CB 20 Phillip Adams
S 30 Charles Godfrey
33 RB Terron Ward
T 72 Bryce Harris
WR 81 Tony Moeaki
DE 93 Malliciah Goodman
BUCCANEERS INACTIVESQB 4 Ryan Griffin
LB 50 Bruce Carter
DE 56 Jacquies Smith
T 78 Gosder Cherilus
TE 82 Brandon Myers
DT 93 Gerald McCoyDE 94 George JohnsonFALCONS STARTERSOffenseWR 11 Julio Jones
LT 70 Jake Matthews
LG 67 Andy Levitre
C 68 Mike Person
RG 65 Chris Chester
RT 73 Ryan Schraeder
TE 83 Jacob Tamme
WR 84 Roddy White
QB 2 Matt Ryan
RB 24 Devonta Freeman
FB 42 Patrick DiMarco
Defense
DE 44 Vic Beasley Jr.
DT 77 Ra'Shede Hageman
NT 96 Paul Soliai
DE 94 Tyson Jackson
LB 52 Justin Durant
LB 55 Paul Worrilow
LB 50 O'Brien Schofield
CB 23 Robert Alford
CB 21 Desmond Trufant
S 37 Ricardo Allen
S 25 William Moore
Specialists
K 6 Shayne Graham
KO 5 Matt Bosher
P 5 Matt Bosher
KR 17 Devin Hester
PR 17 Devin Hester
LS 47 Josh Harris
H 5 Matt Bosher
BUCCANEERS STARTERSOffenseWR 83 Vincent Jackson
TE 87 Austin Seferian-Jenkins
LT 76 Donovan Smith
LG 70 Logan Mankins
C 68 Joe Hawley
RG 74 Ali Marpet
RT 69 Demar Dotson
QB 3 Jameis Winston
WR 13 Mike Evans
RB 22 Doug Martin
FB 46 Jorvorskie Lane
DefenseDE 92 William Gholston
DT 90 Henry Melton
DT 97 Akeem Spence
DE 95 Howard Jones
SLB 51 Danny Lansanah
MLB 58 Kwon Alexander
WLB 54 Lavonte David
CB 26 Sterling Moore
SS 23 Chris Conte
FS 30 Bradley McDougald
CB 38 Jude Adjei-Barimah
SpecialistsK 10 Connor Barth
P 5 Jacob Schum
KR 43 Bobby Rainey
PR 43 Bobby Rainey
LS 48 Andrew DePaola
H 5 Jacob Schum