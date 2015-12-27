Social Media Roundup: Falcons vs. Panthers

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace
Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.
2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending
Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered
Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018
Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018
McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more
You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day
The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season
Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while
Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking
Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more
You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek