Snelling Gets Second Straight Start At FB

For the second week in a row, backup running back Jason Snelling will start at fullback for the injured Lousaka Polite.
Against the Panthers last week, Snelling filled in for Polite, playing 20 of the Falcons' 70 snaps on offense. Offensive linemen Mike Johnson and Joe Hawley helped as well, at fullback and as extra linemen to help with blocking for QB Matt Ryan and RB Michael Turner.
Other inactives for the Falcons include QB , CB Terrence Johnson, OT Lamar Holmes, TE Michael Palmer and DEs Jonathan Massaquoi and Cliff Matthews.
The Redskins have few notable players inactive for Sunday. Safety Brandon Meriweather, injured in a pre-game accident last week, will miss his second straight week. Other inactives for Washington include WR Dezmon Briscoe, QB Rex Grossman, CB Cedric Griffin, LB Markus White and offensive linemen Josh LeRibeus and Adam Gettis.