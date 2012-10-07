 Skip to main content

Snelling Gets Second Straight Start At FB

Oct 07, 2012 at 04:53 AM
Stock_JasonSnelling_2.jpg

For the second week in a row, backup running back Jason Snelling will start at fullback for the injured Lousaka Polite.

Against the Panthers last week, Snelling filled in for Polite, playing 20 of the Falcons' 70 snaps on offense. Offensive linemen Mike Johnson and Joe Hawley helped as well, at fullback and as extra linemen to help with blocking for QB Matt Ryan and RB Michael Turner.

Other inactives for the Falcons include QB , CB Terrence Johnson, OT Lamar Holmes, TE Michael Palmer and DEs Jonathan Massaquoi and Cliff Matthews.

The Redskins have few notable players inactive for Sunday. Safety Brandon Meriweather, injured in a pre-game accident last week, will miss his second straight week. Other inactives for Washington include WR Dezmon Briscoe, QB Rex Grossman, CB Cedric Griffin, LB Markus White and offensive linemen Josh LeRibeus and Adam Gettis.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons Accepting Submissions for National Anthem

If you've got the pipes and the urge to perform, we want to hear from you. The Falcons are currently accepting submissions to perform the national anthem at a 2025 game.

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

Top News

Staying grounded: Falcons QBs focus on the present

Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr. create balance in Falcons' backfield

2026 NFL Draft: Wide receivers the Falcons could target in each round

Falcons 'building a strong foundation' in Kevin Stefanski's first offseason program