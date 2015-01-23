Senior Bowl to Follow Impressive Practice Week

The 2015 Senior Bowl players closed out their practice week in Mobile, Ala. on Thursday, headlined by some versatile defensive linemen and blazing wide receivers, like Miami's Phillip Dorsett, who showcased speed and the strength to accommodate for his 5-foot-9, 183-pound frame.

"What impressed me most about Dorsett is all you keep hearing (about him) is speed, speed, speed, speed, speed," NFL Draft analyst Charles Davis said. "I think he's made a bunch of contested catches this week. That's what I've really liked in watching him, a smaller-framed guy who competes for the football."

Having recorded the fasted 40-yard dash time ever at the University of Miami, 4.21, Dorsett was asked if he's going to break Chris Johnson's NFL Combine record in the 40-yard dash (4.24).

"I'm not really going to say I'm going to break it," Dorsett told NFL Network. "I'm the type of guy that tries to train as hard as I can and just run as fast as I can when it comes time. I just want to run under a 4.30."