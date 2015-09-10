Scouting Report: Falcons vs. Eagles

Sep 10, 2015 at 07:57 AM

**

**

During the Falcons and Eagles last meeting in 2012; the Falcons defeated the Eagles on the road in Philadelphia, 30-17.

Key stat: Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

**

**

Falcons: Dan Quinn

Quinn will take the field on Monday for his first game as an NFL head coach, following a 2-2 stand in preseason.* *

Eagles: Chip Kelly

Kelly is in his third season in Philadelphia after being named head coach of the Eagles in 2013. With the Eagles, Kelly currently holds a 20-12 record.

Key Stat: In Dan Quinn's only matchup against Chip Kelly's offense, Quinn's defense held the Eagles' offense to their lowest score (14) of the 2014 season.

**

**

  • Atlanta's offense will be tested by a tough Philadelphia defense that recorded 49.0 sacks in the 2014 season.
  • Led by LB Connor Barwin (14.5) and DE Vinny Curry (9.0), the Eagles defense ranked second in the NFL in total sacks.
  • Matt Ryan will look to build off an impressive preseason where he completed 13 of 18 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns.
  • If history repeats itself, WR Julio Jones will have a big day. During the last meeting, Julio Jones caught all passes thrown with five receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown.

**

**

  • Philadelphia acquired veteran QB Sam Bradford and RB Demarco Murray this offseason.
  • This will be Bradford's fist regular season game in over a year, as he missed the entire 2014 season with an ACL injury, his second in two years. Murray was the NFL's leading rusher in 2014 with 1,845 yards on 392 carries and 13 touchdowns.
  • Quinn is quickly making an impact on his defense as the Falcons created six takeaways during the preseason, which tied for fifth in the NFL.
  • The Falcons' pass rush is performing at a high level — with nine sacks on the preseason—led by newcomer Adrian Clayborn.

**

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

