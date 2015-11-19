Scouting Report: Falcons vs. Colts

Nov 19, 2015 at 08:48 AM

2015 Falcons at Work - Week 11

The Atlanta Falcons came back from their bye week ready to work at the practice facilities in Flowery Branch. Here are photos of practice during Week 11.

Last Meeting:The Falcons and Colts last met in 2011, where the Falcons won 31-7 in Indianapolis. In his first season with the Falcons against the Colts, WR Julio Jones had 131 receiving yards, his third game of 100 receiving yards or more and his first two career touchdowns. Matt Ryan threw for three touchdowns.

Coaching Matchup:

Falcons: Dan Quinn
Dan Quinn and his team return to the Georgia Dome at 6-3. Quinn spent two seasons with Colts' QB Matt Hasselbeck in Seattle.

Colts: Chuck Pagano
In his fourth season as Indianapolis' head coach, Chuck Pagano is currently 4-5. Pagano has led his team to back-to-back AFC South division titles.

The Breakdown:

Falcons Offense vs. Colts Defense

  • Atlanta's offense ranks fifth in the NFL in total yards (402.2 yards per game) and eighth in points per game (25.4 points per game).
  • The Colts' defense ranks 28th in total defense allowing 394.2 yards per game.
  • Devonta Freeman and the Falcons' rushing attack ranks 15th with an average of 113.9 yards per game. Freeman is perhaps the most complete back in then NFL this season. The second-year running back ranks first in total yards from scrimmage (1,062), rushing yards (709) and rushing touchdowns (9). Freeman and rookie Tevin Coleman will look to expose the Colts' defense that ranks 22nd against the run.
  • The Colts' defense led by outside linebacker Robert Mathis has 13 sacks on the season, which ranks 30th in the NFL. Mathis has four of those sacks.
  • Atlanta is one of five teams in the NFL to rank in the top eight in these three offensive categories: scoring offense (25.4 points per game, eighth), passing offense (288.3 yards per game, fifth) and total offense (402.2 yards per game, fifth)
  • Safety Mike Adams (five interceptions) and CB Vontae Davis lead Indianapolis' secondary that ranks 28th in pass defense (279.3 yards per game).

Falcons Defense vs. Colts Offense

  • The Falcons' run defense has been consistently solid all season. Quinn's defense ranks third in the NFL against the run, allowing only 88.9 yards per game.
  • The Colts rank 15th in the NFL in total offense and passing offense.
  • Atlanta's defense has forced 14 turnovers in the first nine games of the season.
  • Backup Indianapolis quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is filling in for an injured Andrew Luck for the third time this season, he is 2-0 on the year in his previous two games.
  • O'Brien Schofield and Adrian Clayborn lead the Falcons' pass rush and will try and disrupt the Colts' veteran QB.
  • Colts' WR TY Hilton is leading the Colts in receiving with 43 grabs for 703 yards with three touchdowns. Their second leading receiver is Donte Moncrief who has tallied 429 receiving yards on 39 catches for five touchdowns in nine games this season.
