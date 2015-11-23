Run D Has Another Good Showing Against Indy

Whe the Falcons look to get back in the win column next Sunday, one of the biggest keys will be slowing down Pro Bowl RB Adrian Peterson, who already has 1,006 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2015. Although he's among the sport's most dangerous players, he may find it difficult to roam free at the Georgia Dome.

As of Monday afternoon, the Falcons sport the NFL's top-ranked rushing defense—quite a contrast from last year, when they finished 21st in that category. So far Atlanta's only allowed three teams—Dallas, Tampa Bay, San Francisco—to amass 100 yards on the ground and, thanks to a revamped front seven, is averaging just 84.7 rushing yards against per game.

The Falcons have been especially good at twarting runs behind OTs. According to NFL Game Stats and Information, Atlanta is surrendering just 1.68 and 2.64 yards on ruses to the left and right tackles, respectively. Kroy Biermann, Tyson Jackson and O'Brien Schofield are among those responsible for this success, while Paul Soliai and Grady Jarrett have done a solid job along the interior.