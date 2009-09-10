Roddy White donates to local high school program

ATLANTA-- As the Booker T. Washington high school football team gathered in the weight room Tuesday afternoon, the players weren't sure why head coach Stanley Pritchett was delaying practice.
As the team waited, managers and a few coaches arranged box after box of cleats in the equipment room.
Pritchett waited for a special guest.
As Falcons wide receiver Roddy White arrived he greeted the coach and other staff members before turning his attention to the team.
White was the mysterious donor of the team's new cleats and gloves.
After spending time with the team over the summer, the Pro Bowl receiver said he saw a need for new equipment.
"He came to three or four practices this summer and really bonded with the players; they really like Roddy a lot" Pritchett said.
The coach said White's involvement with the team is special due to a lack of male role models in many players' lives.
White met Pritchett through former Falcons defensive end Brandon Smith and his college friend and quarterback, Darrell Hackney.
It was only a matter of time until White got involved with the Bulldog football team.
So, the team wasn't shocked to see Roddy at the school. But they were thrilled to get new gear and listen to him speak.
After the announcement the team lined up anxiously and loudly outside the equipment room as White and their coach passed out cleats and gloves.
Many players seemed shocked in the moment, while others couldn't wait to pull the cleats from the box and reciting a team motto: "You look good, you feel good; you feel good, you play good."
A few players talked about their upcoming game and how helpful it was to have White around for practices. The Pro Bowler even talks X's and O's with the coaching staff and stuck around Tuesday to discuss some game plans.
"He told us to work hard and strive for our goals," said Quadral Forte, a quarterback and defensive back.
White plans to attend the team's game Thursday night against rival Douglas High School. He also promised if they make it to the playoffs, he'd be there to cheer.
"If you guys go to state I'm coming," he said. "… As long as the game isn't on Sunday."
