 Skip to main content
Advertising

Roddy White donates to local high school program

Sep 10, 2009 at 11:23 AM
4d27745eb6973d030d010000.jpg


ATLANTA-- As the Booker T. Washington high school football team gathered in the weight room Tuesday afternoon, the players weren't sure why head coach Stanley Pritchett was delaying practice.

As the team waited, managers and a few coaches arranged box after box of cleats in the equipment room.

Pritchett waited for a special guest.

As Falcons wide receiver Roddy White arrived he greeted the coach and other staff members before turning his attention to the team.

White was the mysterious donor of the team's new cleats and gloves.

After spending time with the team over the summer, the Pro Bowl receiver said he saw a need for new equipment.

"He came to three or four practices this summer and really bonded with the players; they really like Roddy a lot" Pritchett said.

The coach said White's involvement with the team is special due to a lack of male role models in many players' lives.

White met Pritchett through former Falcons defensive end Brandon Smith and his college friend and quarterback, Darrell Hackney.

It was only a matter of time until White got involved with the Bulldog football team.

So, the team wasn't shocked to see Roddy at the school. But they were thrilled to get new gear and listen to him speak.

After the announcement the team lined up anxiously and loudly outside the equipment room as White and their coach passed out cleats and gloves.

Many players seemed shocked in the moment, while others couldn't wait to pull the cleats from the box and reciting a team motto: "You look good, you feel good; you feel good, you play good."

A few players talked about their upcoming game and how helpful it was to have White around for practices. The Pro Bowler even talks X's and O's with the coaching staff and stuck around Tuesday to discuss some game plans.

"He told us to work hard and strive for our goals," said Quadral Forte, a quarterback and defensive back.

White plans to attend the team's game Thursday night against rival Douglas High School. He also promised if they make it to the playoffs, he'd be there to cheer.

"If you guys go to state I'm coming," he said. "… As long as the game isn't on Sunday."

MORE ON THE FALCONS-DOLPHINS GAME:

NOTEBOOK:Falcons prepare for Dolphins Wildcat formation* *FEATURE: Nicholas looks to make most of opportunity *INJURY REPORT: Update on player injuries in the Piedmont Healthcare Injury Report *COMMUNITY: White donates equipment to local high school *CARTOON: A new cartoon from Superfan to get you ready for the game *QUOTABLE: Head Coach Mike Smith talks about the Dolphins *VIDEO: Click here for interviews, features and more from Dolphins week *EXPERT'S TAKE: Jay Glazer shares his thoughts on the Falcons in Week 1 *BLOG: J. Michael Moore covers the Falcons in J. Mike's Missives *MONDAY NOTES: Addition of Williams gives Falcons options in secondary *TRANSACTION: *Falcons waive Butterworth, add Bruggeman to practice squad TRANSACTION: Team waives safety Jamaal Fudge *PREVIEW PACK: More info on the Falcons-Dolphins game *TIME MACHINE: Frank Kleha taks a look at momentum in season openers *GAME INFORMATION: Parking, directions and other info about Week 1 *FALCONS BLOGS: More coverage and news on the re-designed blog site *DEPTH CHART: Click here for the updated Falcons depth chart *ROSTER: Click here for the updated Falcons roster *QUOTABLE: *Player quotes from the Falcons locker room on Wednesday

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: NFL's Daniel Jeremiah projects Falcons take J.J. McCarthy at No. 8 overall

Falcons coaching staff tracker

Michael Pitre on what's next for Bijan Robinson, Falcons run game in 2024

Advertising