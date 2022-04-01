Report: Falcons to add speedy receiver Damiere Byrd

The Falcons are reportedly adding speed to their receiver corps, which is being completely remade this offseason.
And when we say speed, we mean speed.
Like, 4.28 in the 40-yard dash speed.
That's what Damiere Byrd posted at his South Carolina pro day.
Now ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reports he'll use that speed to help the Falcons. Fowler made public news of an agreement on terms of a one-year deal with Byrd on Friday afternoon, citing the receiver's agency as the source of information.
The South Carolina product has spent six seasons in the NFL, his first three with Carolina, followed by one season each with Arizona, New England and Chicago, respectively. He had a career-best 47 catches for 604 receiving yards with the Patriots in 2020.
Byrd joins Auden Tate and KhDarel Hodge as newcomers to the Falcons receiver room, one being remade after Russell Gage signed with Tampa Bay in free agency and Calvin Ridley was suspended.
Byrd is lightning quick and Tate is a bigger player, bringing diverse talents to the pattern alongside tight end Kyle Pitts.
