Report: Falcons agree to terms to re-sign fullback Keith Smith

Editor's note:The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have agreed to terms to re-sign fullback Keith Smith, according to his agent A.J. Vaynerchuk.
Smith is entering into his 10th year in the league after the Cowboys picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Over the last decade, Smith has made a career of being an asset on special teams and role player on offense at fullback.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Falcons free agency primer: How the Falcons find, value free agents they want to pursue | How the Falcons got right by the salary cap | Inside the process of negotiating deals, signing free agents
- Falcons re-sign edge rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year deal
- What Calvin Ridley's reinstatement means for Falcons and future NFL draft picks
He's been with the Falcons since 2019, signing a three-year deal with Atlanta in March of 2020 after he appeared in all 16 games in the previous season. Throughout the next three seasons, Smith never missed a game. In fact, he hasn't missed a game since 2015, his second year in the league.
Smith provides continued stability in a role that often times goes overlooked.