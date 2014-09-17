Recommendations Issued for Dome Parking

Falcons fans attending Thursday's game will want to familiarize themselves with the following changes:
- The New Atlanta Stadium construction project is taking place in the area that was the orange lot, purple lot, brown lot and silver lot. Resulting in about 1,300 fewer parking spots around the Dome.
- Due to Thursday rush hour, those who traditionally use Northside Drive as a route may want to explore alternate routes to the Georgia Dome. Click here to get alternate routes to lots around the Georgia Dome from all directions
- The New Atlanta Stadium construction project also forced the closure of Georgia Dome Drive along with portions of Mitchell St. and MLK Jr. Dr. Click here to get alternate routes to lots around the Georgia Dome from all directions.
- Mangum Street was also redesigned around the New Atlanta Stadium construction project.
- The ticket office/will call windows have moved to the other side of the building and can now be found between gates B and C, look for the large balloons.
- GDOT has begun the process of replacing the 91 year old Spring St. Bridge, resulting in the closure of Spring Street between MLK Dr. and Marietta St. with a full detour in place. This project will be ongoing until November of 2016. For more information on this project, please visit: www.dot.ga.gov/springstdetours
Recommendations for fans to get to the Dome in the quickest and easiest manner:
- The absolute easiest way is to take MARTA! Many MARTA stations offer FREE parking and the train drops off just steps from the Dome. More information on riding MARTA to the Georgia Dome can be found here
- Thursday will be the final game Miller Lite and the Falcons will be giving away free MARTA Breeze tickets at the H.E. Holmes, Indian Creek, College Park and Lindberg stations, prior to Thursday's game.
- Parking in all official Dome/GWCCA Lots is SOLD OUT! Please consider MARTA as an alternative to getting to the Georgia Dome. [Limited parking is available through Parking Panda by clicking here](https://www.parkingpanda.com/atlanta-falcons-parking/Tampa-Bay-Buccaneers-at-Atlanta-Falcons-299717?ref=nfl-falcons#location=1 Georgia Dome Dr NW Atlanta, GA 30313 ?&start=9/18/2014&end=9/18/2014&startTime=1900&endTime=2359&monthly=false&daily=true)
- Fans who already have a parking pass should use the Falcons interactive traffic map to find the quickest route to your lot.
- Plan to arrive early, parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m. Doors to the Dome will open at 6 p.m. and kickoff is slated for 8:25 p.m.
- The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for this and all Falcons game this season. Complete info on the NFL bag policy can be found by clicking here.
- Please be a good neighbor to all of our friends who live near the Dome. Parking is at a premium on event days and sometimes a spot is impossible to find. Do not park in unauthorized areas in the local neighborhoods or you risk being ticketed and/or towed.
Make sure to follow @FalconsTraffic on Twitter for a real time update on traffic while you are arriving and departing the Georgia Dome.