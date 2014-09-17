Recommendations Issued for Dome Parking

Sep 17, 2014 at 03:23 AM

Falcons fans attending Thursday's game will want to familiarize themselves with the following changes:

Recommendations for fans to get to the Dome in the quickest and easiest manner:

  • The absolute easiest way is to take MARTA! Many MARTA stations offer FREE parking and the train drops off just steps from the Dome. More information on riding MARTA to the Georgia Dome can be found here
  • Thursday will be the final game Miller Lite and the Falcons will be giving away free MARTA Breeze tickets at the H.E. Holmes, Indian Creek, College Park and Lindberg stations, prior to Thursday's game.
  • Parking in all official Dome/GWCCA Lots is SOLD OUT! Please consider MARTA as an alternative to getting to the Georgia Dome. [Limited parking is available through Parking Panda by clicking here](https://www.parkingpanda.com/atlanta-falcons-parking/Tampa-Bay-Buccaneers-at-Atlanta-Falcons-299717?ref=nfl-falcons#location=1 Georgia Dome Dr NW Atlanta, GA 30313 ?&start=9/18/2014&end=9/18/2014&startTime=1900&endTime=2359&monthly=false&daily=true)
  • Fans who already have a parking pass should use the Falcons interactive traffic map to find the quickest route to your lot.
  • Plan to arrive early, parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m. Doors to the Dome will open at 6 p.m. and kickoff is slated for 8:25 p.m.
  • The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for this and all Falcons game this season. Complete info on the NFL bag policy can be found by clicking here.
  • Please be a good neighbor to all of our friends who live near the Dome. Parking is at a premium on event days and sometimes a spot is impossible to find. Do not park in unauthorized areas in the local neighborhoods or you risk being ticketed and/or towed.

Make sure to follow @FalconsTraffic on Twitter for a real time update on traffic while you are arriving and departing the Georgia Dome.

